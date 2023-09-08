Exclusive: Charity behind Chelsea purchase of military veteran homes comes under fire

Simon Thornhill, a Scots Guards veteran, said: 'This charity was set up to house veterans but now they are doing the complete opposite.' - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Military veterans have accused a charity of a gross betrayal after its board agreed to sell their homes to Chelsea Football Club.

About 100 veterans face eviction from flats purpose built in 1915 to look after soldiers returning from the front line.

They are calling on the Duchess of Edinburgh, the patron of the Sir Oswald Stoll Foundation, to intervene and prevent the sale.

Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions, in the shadow of Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium, are under threat of sale to the club. Chelsea, the Premier League club co-owned by the American billionaire Todd Boehly, has agreed to buy the property in a deal said to be worth £80 million as part of plans to expand its stadium.

Among those facing eviction are a 93-year-old war widow and a former Korean War veteran, who was wounded in battle and has lived in the mansion block for the past decade. Ashes of former soldiers have been scattered on the site that faces demolition, according to the veterans who live there.

Tony McNally, 67, a former colour sergeant who served 15 years in the Scots Guards, is leading the fight against the sale, said: “We all feel betrayed. This was a happy community when it was working. There are some wonderful people here and we all help each other out. That is now going to end.

“We cannot make sense of what the foundation is doing. We are urging the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the patron, to intervene and prevent this sale from going ahead.”

The oldest resident – a 93-year-old war widow who has lived on site for 23 years – had been told by her dying husband that he “took comfort she was here and would be looked after and safe”, said Mr McNally. He said that the future for the veterans was now unclear.

Chelsea has agreed to buy the property in a deal said to be worth £80 million - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Simon Thornhill, 64, a former lieutenant colonel in the Scots Guards, said: “This charity was set up to house veterans but now they are doing the complete opposite. This community is very special.”

The housing charity was established by Sir Oswald Stoll, who built the mansions in Fulham, now next to Stamford bridge, as a respite for soldiers with physical and mental injuries returning from the front. The 1.2-acre site, which includes a memorial garden, contains 157 apartments. A medical centre would also have to close, leaving 6,500 patients without a GP.

Story continues

In total the charity provides 280 flats across five locations, although its original site remains by far the largest. The charity has allowed about 30 properties to become empty after agreeing the sale in principle with Chelsea that was made public in July. While 20 flats will be retained in one building under the agreed sale, that means residents in about 100 flats will have to find new homes.

The charity insists that the deal will only go ahead following a consultation with the veterans that ends on September 21. The charity’s board of trustees will then decide if the sale goes ahead.

George Brown, 89, who sustained serious injuries while on active service in the Korean War after being shot 28 times in his legs and lower body, said: “This is our home but they are going to move us.”

Their flat has been earmarked for demolition should the sale to Chelsea go ahead. He said that he was saddened by the prospect of leaving the flat that he shares with his wife, Anne, and which overlooks the central garden. Mrs Brown, 85, said: “The community means that you are protected against loneliness and looked after as you get older.”

Nazir Ayeen, 34, an Afghan interpreter and Stoll resident, who relocated to the UK a decade ago, said: “This place has its own history. But they are demolishing this history and the homes of veterans all for a football club. That doesn’t seem right.”

Tony McNally, a former colour sergeant who served 15 years in the Scots Guards, is leading the fight against the sale - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

The veterans have had backing from senior military figures. Maj Gen John Holmes, formerly the director of the UK Special Forces before his retirement, said: “I am concerned at the seeming undue haste with which the board of trustees is conducting its review of the future of the mansions. One is left with the unfortunate opinion that this is being railroaded through to satisfy Chelsea Football Club.”

Under the stewardship of Chelsea’s former owner Roman Abramovich, an oligarch now under sanctions, the club intended to build a purpose-built block for the veterans in recompense for purchasing the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions. But following the Kremlin-ordered attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018, the plan was scrapped.

This new attempt to purchase the site – under Chelsea’s new ownership – contains no such deal to provide a new site for the veterans who will lose their homes. It remains unclear if Chelsea will even use the Stoll site to rebuild Stamford Bridge and increase its capacity. Chelsea are also said to be considering moving to a new site entirely.

In a letter to Stoll residents, Air Vice-Marshall Ray Lock, the chairman of the charity’s trustees, said: “Should the sale go ahead following this consultation, Stoll plans to use part of the funds to establish new properties for veterans with support needs who would benefit from improved facilities.”

He added: “We completely appreciate that this will be a time of uncertainty and anxiety for many of you and we want to thank you for your patience with the process and work with you to ensure a positive outcome now and in the future.”

Will Campbell-Wroe, the foundation’s chief executive, said that an independent report commissioned by Stoll had concluded it would cost a minimum £10 million to bring the flats “up to necessary Government housing standards”.

The housing charity was established by Sir Oswald Stoll as a respite for soldiers with physical and mental injuries returning from the front - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

He said: “We have been open and transparent. The Stoll Mansions site is over 100 years old and is getting to the point in its life cycle where we are struggling to maintain it and will struggle to meet regulatory standards in years to come.”

He denied the proposed sale had caused bitterness and acrimony but said that a “small number of residents are very vocal about it”. He said that the money from the sale would secure the charity’s future and allow it to provide more modern housing for veterans in years to come.

Mr Campbell-Wroe said that because Chelsea had still to decide what to do with the land – and with no planning applications lodged with the local council – it could take as long as two years for veterans to be forced out of the accommodation.

“In doing this we totally understand that it places our current veterans in a very difficult position,” he said. “But doing nothing is not really an option.”

Chelsea said that it was unable to comment while the consultation process remained ongoing. The club has stressed that it does not have any plans in place to redevelop the stadium and any veterans remaining on site would have more than two years to find alternative accommodation should it decide to demolish the existing housing.

Stoll had put the site up for sale at the end of last year and Chelsea was selected as the preferred bidder.