EXCLUSIVE: Centric Brands Invests in Jennifer Fisher

Centric Brands has invested in well-known New York-based jeweler and personality Jennifer Fisher’s brand.

“We are honored to be taking the next step in our business with Centric Brands,” Fisher, founder and chief brand officer said via a statement. “We believe the Centric platform will empower us to reach new heights, innovate our product offerings, and strengthen our position as a leader in the jewelry industry.”

Launched in 2006, Fisher quickly became go-to jeweler for a wide range of celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross. Her fashion and fine jewelry is often found on red carpets, magazine pages and social media. Known for her signature hoops and dog tags, she has expanded her business with collaborations on home goods, fragrances, cooking salts and more.

The investment aims to leverage the expertise of both companies to expand the Jennifer Fisher brand into new categories while accelerating domestic and international growth of the core jewelry business. Fisher declined to share financial terms. The partnership with Jennifer Fisher is the latest addition to the Centric Brands portfolio, strengthening its market share in the jewelry and accessories categories.

Centric is a major producer and licensee of more than 100 brands including including jewelry for Betsey Johnson, Coach, Kurt Geiger, Robert Lee Morris, Kurt Geiger and Kleinfeld.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Fisher into our world-class portfolio of industry-leading brands,” said Jason Rabin, chief executive officer, Centric Brands. “We have created a blueprint for incubating and growing brands that combines the strengths of Centric Brands with talented partners like Jennifer Fisher to create products and culture that resonates with customers.”

Jarrod Kahn, president, Centric Brands accessories, said the group would expand Jennifer Fisher’s existing business and deliver new product categories “that resonate with consumers globally.”

The new venture comes shortly after the jeweler’s recent expansion into lab grown diamonds, further enhancing her fine jewelry assortment. Jennifer Fisher has stores SoHo and Beverly Hills.





