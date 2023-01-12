EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Hairstylist Larry Sims Forecasts the Hottest Natural Hairstyle Trends for 2023

Stixx M
·3 min read

For 2023 and any other time of day and year, the goal and infinite mission are to embrace and wear your natural hair crown during any month, season and occasion.

Gone are the days of obsessing over length checks and indulging in compromising hairstyles that put the integrity of your mane at risk. With the information available to us and the help of industry key leaders, there are endless ways to stay on trend the natural way and keep your hair healthy. Hypebae Beauty Team tapped Celebrity stylist Larry Sims, the resident hairstylist for Gabrielle Union, Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah and many of our other Black and Brown girlies who know how to rock their natural tresses to the fullest extent. Sims gave us the true tea on styles that we'll not only be seeing on the red carpets on our favorite A-Listers, but ones that you can feel empowered to try out at your next salon appointment as well — giving you that total "IT" girl feel.

With hair as versatile and reliable as ours, why not do what you feel with it? Keep reading on for the hottest natural hair trends set to blaze in 2023.

Trend: Braids, locs and textured hair

 

"We’re going to see a dope combination of braids, locs and textured hair," Sims says for 2023, "The marriage of all three elements gives next-level regalia." The look can be dressed up or down. You’re destined to snatch wigs no matter how you rock this powerful combo. Use the Flawless By Gabrielle Union Soothing Scalp Tonic and Exotic Oil Drops for an invigorating and moisturized finish for this look.

Trend: Gold flakes

 

Gold is always a staple for any time of year. Sims says that for 2023, "We’re topping our crowns with gold flakes." Long gone are the days of wearing our hair naturally without detail. The gold flakes simply elevate the overall vibe of rocking a cropped natural look.

Trend: Afro Puff

 

The return of the Afro Puff is upon us. "To level up this look, make sure you incorporate bracelets, metals, and jewelry at the base," Sims recommends. "The key to this look is to make sure you pull your edges tightly."

Trend: Outside-the-box over-the-top braids

 

For those interested in giving editorial hair glam, Sims advises, "Be bold with your braids in 2023 — I love the marriage of a slick base and intricate braid detail."

Trend: Curls and color

 

Adding hair color to your look is always a great idea but having full bodied curls takes the moment to the next level. Sims says, "This is going to be huge in 2023. You can really have fun with bold colors while rocking your natural curls. The key to coloring your curls is to keep them properly moisturized."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

