Exclusive: Boulet Brothers' Dragula's Sigourney Beaver on season 4 sexist accusations

Sigourney Beaver consistently impressed the judges with her high-glam look while appearing on season 4 of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.

But her journey wasn't all high, with the self-proclaimed 'female impersonator impersonator' often becoming the target of arguments among the contestants.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy ahead of the finale, she answered whether she thought her backlash was rooted in sexism.

"It's hard to say because I'm not in their head so I don't really know what their specific reasoning was," she said. "I do think that some of it did stem from insecurities that other performers had which they did project onto me, and lash out at me because it was a way for them to deal with it.

"There were comments that did feel like it was rooted in sexism, but I'm not the one that made those comments so I can't say for certain what it was. But it was unfortunate overall."

She added how she felt about it all since the show had finished filming, saying: "I mean, it did wonders for my storyline. First of all, having to watch yourself on a show like that is very strange. It's cool, but it's also really crazy. Watching it and seeing myself in there and also having the perspective of being there physically, when all of that happened, it does bring up a lot of feelings.

"It was almost a second wave of emotions. As far as being at peace with it, yeah, I can't go back and change it so no point in getting stressed out about it."

She added what her relationship with the contestants is like now too: "Honestly, it depends on the person, unfortunately. I really do have a lot of very good relationships with a lot of the other cast members, especially the rest of the top four.

"I love Saint, that's like my best f**king friend, I love her so much. She's such a gem. And I love Dahli. I'm actually going out to Phoenix where Dahli lives so that we can watch the finale together.

"This really was such a cool cast with such a wide variety of styles, but such a killer calibre of performers."

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 4 is available to watch on Shudder.

