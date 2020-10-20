Exclusive: Bolivia's President-elect Arce says 'no role' for Morales in new government

Luis Arce, the presidential candidate of the Movement to Socialism party (MAS), poses for a photo during an interview with Reuters in La Paz

By Marcelo Rochabrun

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia's president-elect Luis Arce told Reuters on Tuesday that there was "no role" in his government for socialist party leader Evo Morales, who governed for almost 14 years before resigning under pressure last year and fleeing the country.

Arce swept to power in a Sunday ballot, with the official count - technically still underway - showing him with a majority of the vote, ushering the Andean country's socialists back into office just a year after Morales left.

From exile in Argentina, Morales remains the president of Arce's party, the Movement Toward Socialism, or MAS, but Arce said any influence will be limited to that position.

"He will not have any role in our government," Arce told Reuters at the MAS headquarters in Bolivia's administrative capital La Paz.

"He can return to the country whenever he wants, because he's Bolivian... but in the government it's me who has to decide who forms a part of the administration and who does not."

A divisive former coca grower who is lauded by some for improving the fortunes of the poorest in one of South America's most impoverished countries, Morales has lived outside Bolivia since he fled last year following a vote shrouded by allegations of fraud. Morales disputes the allegations and says he was toppled in a right wing coup.

Morales also faces a raft of corruption allegations, which he has denied.

"Due process rights have not been respected in several cases against him (Morales)," Arce said. "I regret that politics have been judicialized, the right has judicialized politics."





TIME FOR AUSTERITY?

As finance minister under Morales, Arce helped preside over an economy that was growing faster than almost any in the region. But when he assumes Bolivia's presidency next month, he will be taking over a country facing a crippling recession.

"We will have to have austerity measures. There's no other option if we don't have enough income to cover our current expenditures," Arce said.

The 57-year-old said the economic model he helped implement under Morales worked and will work once again.

The UK-educated socialist, who ran on a platform pledging welfare spending, said cuts would not affect public investment, which he said will be a "priority" to reactivate growth.

He added he would issue bonds "if necessary," despite having criticized the conservative interim government of President Jeanine Anez for seeking to issue debt.

Bolivia's vast but largely untapped lithium reserves are also a potential economic booster, he said, which could become crucial if the world shifts aggressively toward electric cars and other battery-operated devices.

Arce acknowledged that Bolivia needs a "strategic partner" to be able to successfully exploit its lithium reserves, but that done correctly it could bring in as much as $2 billion to Bolivia by the end of his five-year term.

He said he would not change the dollar peg of the nation's currency, the boliviano, citing fears of sharp depreciation.

Under Morales, Bolivia and the United States severed its diplomatic relationship. Arce said he wants to "reestablish relationships with all countries" but put the ball in Washington's court.

"If they want to reestablish a relationship with us, the only thing we ask for is that we are respected as equals," Arce said.





(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Rosalba O'Brien)