EXCLUSIVE: BMX Athlete Nigel Sylvester Joins Linx Global as Equity Partner

Nigel Sylvester is furthering his presence in the fashion world with a new partnership.

The BMX athlete is joining forces with unisex jewelry brand Linx Global as an equity partner and collaborator.

“In regards to my role, when you think about my strengths, those are storytelling, content and marketing,” Sylvester said. “My role would definitely lean more in that direction, and having [the founders] as two proven individuals in the jewelry space, I’ll be able to learn from them on how to be successful in that space and then what we learn from me in regards to storytelling and how we deliver the product to consumers.”

Linx Global launched earlier this year in New York City. The brand’s mission is to offer affordable, high-quality chain-link jewelry made from responsibly sourced materials.

Sylvester explained he wanted to join the brand because he’s long been interested in jewelry and appreciated Linx’s mission of offering versatile, high-quality pieces.

“When I look at my brand, it’s versatile and I pride myself on that,” he said. “That environment that I feel like I bike-ride in, it’s a very unpredictable environment. I’m outside and all around the world riding my bicycle, jumping off handrails and ledges and different things. That being versatile, I feel like the brand expresses that as well.”

Sylvester is kicking off the partnership with Linx Global with a new campaign, which he stars in and helped style.

This is Sylvester’s latest partnership in the fashion world. The BMX athlete has also worked with brands like Rimowa, Smart Water, Tommy Hilfiger, Awake and Nike, which released his “Bike Air” sneaker collaboration through the Jordan brand. Earlier this year, Sylvester released a book, titled “Go,” with Rizzoli, which gave an in-depth look at his international adventures.

The partnership comes at a time when the men’s jewelry market is experiencing a boom in interest, with many retailers expanding their offerings to meet consumer demand.

Sylvester stated his goals of the Linx Global partnership are to help grow the brand into an industry staple.

“We want to come in and disrupt the jewelry industry,” he said. “I feel like the team that we’ve put together, everyone has different expertise and when it comes to different backgrounds, I feel like together we are able to do something special with the brand. There are a few competitors in this space, but I have the feeling that the expertise that we have is going to set us apart.”

