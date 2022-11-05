Exclusive: Ben Chilwell ruled out of England World Cup squad

Ben Chilwell in agony - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Chelsea have been told that Ben Chilwell is facing a long spell on the sidelines with his World Cup dream now over after receiving the results of the scan on his injured hamstring.

The scan is understood to have confirmed Chelsea’s worst fears that Chilwell suffered a tear to his hamstring against Dinamo Zagreb.

It is not thought Chilwell needs surgery, but the left-back is now facing a period of rehabilitation that could last as long as three months.

Chilwell will, therefore, not only miss the World Cup but also some of the Premier League season once it restarts after the Qatar tournament.

News of Chilwell’s injury has come as a big blow to England manager Gareth Southgate, who names his final 26-man World Cup squad on Thursday and is sweating on the availability of Chilwell’s Chelsea team-mate Reece James and Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

Chilwell was due to travel to Qatar as one of Southgate’s left-back options, along with Manchester United’s Luke Shaw. It now remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon or Leicester City’s James Justin, who were both included in the provisional 55-man squad, are offered an opportunity.

Southgate could use Kieran Trippier as an emergency deputy to Shaw on the left, but the injuries to James and Walker complicate that and could leave England short of full-backs. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has played as a left-wing-back for Southgate.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter revealed that Chilwell was upset in the dressing-room on Wednesday night and missing the World Cup is a huge blow for the 25-year-old, having missed six months of last season after undergoing knee surgery.

Chilwell did not play a single minute in the European Championship for England and, along with Mason Mount, was forced to isolate during the tournament after being in close contact with Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking in the summer, Chilwell said that playing in the World Cup for England would be “the highlight of my life”.

Story continues

“I've dreamed of playing in a World Cup literally since I can remember and to know it's just around the corner is more motivation than you can know for me to try and seal that [left-back] spot down,” said Chilwell.

“Not just for myself but for my family, everything – especially after the Euros in what was a difficult time for me. If I could go to the World Cup as the number one left-back, have a good tournament and hopefully as a team and we do really well and go all the way it would be amazing. It would be the highlight not just of my career but of my life so over the next four, five months I'm just going to do everything that I can to try and make sure that is my spot.”

--