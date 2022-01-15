Exclusive: The Bay's Marsha Thomason discusses season 4 possibility

Photo credit: ITV

The Bay star Marsha Thomason has chatted to Digital Spy about the possibility of the show returning for a fourth season.

Former Lost star Marsha has just joined the ITV crime drama series as a replacement for Morven Christie, playing newcomer DS Townsend as she investigates the death of a young boxer.

When we recently spoke with Marsha about the stark drama series, she was hopeful that there is a future for DS Townsend beyond the current run of episodes.

Photo credit: Ben Blackall/Tall Story Pictures - ITV

Related: The Bay's Marsha Thomason breaks silence on replacing Morven Christie in season 3

"I had such a good time shooting it," she exclusively told us. "We were shooting it through COVID, which obviously makes everything so difficult. And yet we still managed, with our masks, to have a great time… Hopefully we'll get us a fourth series, and hopefully we won't have to wear masks!"

She then added: "I would [come back]. I cannot say enough, I enjoyed this job immensely and this role."

Marsha's experience was especially rewarding because she'd had to uproot her life in Los Angeles and bring her daughter to set in order to make The Bay fit with her schedule.

Her daughter would have to join her school classes in Los Angeles virtually from the UK, which made for some tricky time adjustments.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: The Bay's Marsha Thomason opens up about season 3 set injury

"I do think, if we get to do a fourth series, it's going to be far more challenging," she admitted. "That's this job and you just figure it out. It does get harder when you start a family."

The Bay continues its third series for now, airing each Wednesday at 9pm on ITV. The third series is also available now for catch-up viewing on the ITV Hub.

You Might Also Like