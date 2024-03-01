Your Exclusive Backstage Look at The Off-White™ FW24 Show

Ib Kamara didn't ask legal when he chose "BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND" as his Off-White™ Fall/Winter 2024 collection name. Coming from a place of unfiltered expression, the creative director reflected on "How much American culture, and from that Western culture, has been influenced by Black culture." Through this seed of thought, he built a timeless capsule of playful expression for his Paris Fashion Week showcase, focusing on how influences travel, expand and journey through time and space.

Attended by Halle Bailey, Willow Smith, Shygirl, Serena Williams and walked by Mowalola, the optimistic support for the event permeated the venue. Backstage, we overheard people's positive remarks sharing that it felt like family, a gathering of like minded creatives on a mission to unite communities worldwide.

As for the collection, women are powerfully positioned in seductive draping while faux furs and shredded trench coats add to the feeling of autonomy and progression. Key colors include pastel green, bright yellow and cherry red while motifs such as stars, flowers, arrows, dices and butterflies add to the playfulness of the collections' concept.

You can always expect a sneaker moment at Off-White™ showcases and this season exaggerated proportions took a step forward. Round footwear arriving in pastel green, bedazzled black and a basketball texture stomped down the runway while women's offerings came in black and red colorways, stripped uppers and chrome heels.

