Exclusive: Aston Villa will target Mauricio Pochettino to replace Steven Gerrard

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Louis II Stadium (Stade Louis II) in the Principality of Monaco on March 20, 2022 - AFP

Aston Villa will make an ambitious attempt to convince Mauricio Pochettino to step back into management with the Midlands club as Steven Gerrard enters the most critical week of his year in charge.

Gerrard is preparing for games against Fulham, at Craven Cottage on Thursday night, and Brentford, at Villa Park on Sunday, that could seal his Villa fate.

Even if he somehow survived a defeat to Fulham, it is thought Villa would have to beat Brentford to give Gerrard any chance of surviving the sack – although even that may prove to be a stay of execution.

Telegraph Sport understands that Pochettino is the first man Villa will turn to if Gerrard is sacked, with co-owner Nassef Sawiris expected to lead any process, with Wes Edens, chief executive Christian Purslow and sporting director Johan Lange all heavily involved.

Villa could wait if Pochettino showed interest

But Villa will face a huge task to convince Pochettino to resume his coaching career in the Midlands, given he has spent his last six years in management in the Champions League at Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, and has worked with some of the biggest stars in world football.

That will not stop Villa trying to move heaven and earth to tempt Pochettino, with the timing of Gerrard’s dismissal also likely to be impacted by the club’s need to line up a replacement.

Villa would almost certainly be prepared to wait for Pochettino if he unexpectedly showed any interest in the job but did not want to make an immediate commitment.

Were he to reject an approach, then more ambitious checks could be made on former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is out of work, and ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who is in charge of Villarreal, with Villa needing a distinguishable step up on Gerrard and the right man to help deliver the vision of the owners.

Sawiris and co-owner Edens still have big plans for Villa, with the pair adding a Las Vegas team, who are in talks to enter the MLS, to their portfolio and also hoping to secure at least one European club, as well as opening two academies in Africa.

Purslow is often credited with being in charge of managerial decisions at Villa, such as the decision to sack Dean Smith and replace him with Gerrard, whom he knew from their time together at Liverpool, last November.

But decisions are made collaboratively among Villa’s board and Lange, and it is understood that Gerrard’s relationship with Purslow will not spare him from the sack if Villa’s results do not instantly and dramatically improve.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Aston Villa dejected after their defeat in the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford at Villa Park on February 19, 2022 in Birmingham, England - Getty Images

Gerrard saw his Villa team produce one of their best performances of the season in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, but the club now sit just one point above the bottom three in 16th position. Villa were two points clear of the relegation zone in exactly the same position in the table when Gerrard succeeded Smith.

Villa woes exposed under Gerrard this season

Villa have scored only seven Premier League goals this season and there has been no tangible improvement under Gerrard, despite the club signing Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara, Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek, who is on loan from Southampton.

There is sympathy that Digne, Carlos and Kamara are all currently out injured, but Coutinho has made no impact since signing permanently this summer and Gerrard pulled the plug on the planned signing of Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, who has scored four goals this season. Dendoncker and Bednarek are yet to start a game.

It is estimated that Villa have the eighth highest wage bill in the Premier League and are comfortably within the top 10 for the highest net spenders over the past five years.

Sawiris and Edens want Villa challenging for European qualification, while Gerrard himself targeted a top-half finish at the start of the season. But the club will find themselves stuck in another relegation battle if results do not improve quickly.

Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by PSG and convincing him not to wait for a big European job will be the most difficult task for Sawiris and Villa. He was spoken to by Chelsea as part of the process that saw the London club hire Graham Potter.

Pochettino visited Wembley to watch England’s last game against Germany and the fact John McDermott, who he worked with at Tottenham Hotspur, is the Football Association’s technical director would make him a candidate to succeed Gareth Southgate in the event of the national team job becoming available after the World Cup.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, Tuchel would be interested in the England job if it became available after the World Cup, while he too could recieve offers from some of Europe’s top clubs, having already turned down approaches from two English clubs and one in Spain.