Exclusive: Arsenal optimistic over potential €60m transfer as they monitor striker’s contract talks

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Dusan Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus as it seems his talks with the club over a new contract are not progressing well.

The Gunners have a long-standing interest in Vlahovic and are considering him alongside a few other striker targets for next summer, CaughtOffside understands, though Benjamin Sesko is also really appreciated inside the Emirates Stadium, while others like Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Jonathan David and Marcus Thuram could also be names to watch.

With Vlahovic, there is the feeling that Arsenal could land a bargain if the Serbia international still hasn’t agreed a new deal by next summer, as his current contract with Juve expires in 2026.

This could put the Serie A giants under pressure to sell for €60m or possibly less next summer, CaughtOffside understands, and Arsenal are keen to keep that option open as Mikel Arteta looks for names to add depth to his attack.

Dusan Vlahovic is on Arsenal’s radar (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Dusan Vlahovic transfer: Is he what Arsenal need?

Arsenal clearly have issues up front at the moment as Kai Havertz is filling in there, despite it not necessarily being his best position, with Gabriel Jesus proving injury prone and generally unreliable in his time at the Emirates so far.

It remains to be seen, however, if Arsenal fans would be that happy with Vlahovic as the man to come in in that position, as he’s arguably gone downhill since his Fiorentina days, with Juventus never quite seeing the best of him, even if he’s had moments of real quality.

The 24-year-old might fare better in this Arsenal side, but it would perhaps be a bit of a gamble when others like Sesko, Gyokeres and Isak look like more proven options, with higher ceilings.

Either way, AFC need to do their homework on as many striker options as possible, so it will be interesting to see how the Vlahovic saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.