EXCLUSIVE: Arden Cho On Netflix's 'Partner Track' and the Audacity Asian-American Women Experience in the Workplace

Gigi Fong
·7 min read

This post contains spoilers.

Arden Cho sparked discussions about the mistreatment of Asian-American women in the workplace after being offered less than half the pay of her Teen Wolf reboot colleagues -- even though she was an integral part of the plot. As a result, the actor declined the reboot and has since transitioned into a leading role in Netflix's latest drama Partner Track. And for those wondering, her new character is equally as audacious.

The series follows the life of Ingrid Gun, first-generation Asian-American fighting to make partner at Parsons Valentine, a prestigious New York City law firm. For any women of color in the chat, you know the term prestigious in regards to institutions usually signifies a covert battle riddled with microaggressions.

Now imagine balancing a complicated love life with 80-hour work weeks, the pressure of your immigrant parents, mothering your younger sibling and of course, the d-ck swinging contest that comes with power and male colleagues. Every layer of Ingrid's life is riddled with politics and the pressure to make others happy, while also creating her dream life.

The journey proves to be impossible, however, one thing Ingrid refuses to ever do is let a man win the spot she believes she deserves. Unfortunately, this lands her in several moral dilemmas that make her wonder if this job is even worth it. But, she sticks to her growingly chaotic life, plot twist after plot twist.

netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf
netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf

She eventually loses the fight for partner after being played by her lover -- yes, you read that correctly. The woman who refused to let the d-ck swinging contest get in her way, lost to it. The worst part, is that her boss believed she deserved the role, too. Although heartbreaking, the series covers many themes all people of of color face in the workplace and aims to educate those who aren't keen.

So, keep reading for Cho's take on Ingrid's experience as an Asian-American woman in the workplace and how it affected her character.

netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf
netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf

Ingrid battled many issues from microaggressions to manipulation in work and love. Out of these many struggles, which do you think weighed on her the heaviest? And why?

For Ingrid, definitely, the toughest is letting down Tyler, played by Bradley Gibson, by choosing her boss and work over her friends. Especially a friendship where they've been each other's allies. Of course, they are different. But there's something that they share that other coworkers aren't really going to understand. Whether it's in the looks in the office, or just their history together of everything that they went through. She doesn't truly stand up for him when she needs to.

Honestly, I felt sick to my stomach filming that. Gibson and I were both just like, "Oh, this is the worst, but so necessary." There'll be good from this, but us doing it is so painful.

netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf
netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf

I agree. This representation is layered, but ultimately important because minorities will experience similar themes in the workplace. 

Right. In the show it happens so much. Even her boss, Marty, tells Ingrid to "pay attention" to certain clients because of "good repertoire." Which really means "Oh, well, you're Asian, and they're Asian, so why don't you take care of them?" And it's funny, I've talked to many Asian female attorneys who said it happens all the time. I know Korean lawyers who said things like "Oh, yeah, I got stuck on every Asian client case, even if I was the wrong kind of Asian."

What stood out to me was her fellow Asian mentor's lack of interest in her in the workplace. It was very clear that she was turned off by her, which was strange because she's a woman, as well.

What was interesting is that the character actually reminds me a lot of many people. And I think it's because as minorities, it's already so tough for us to get there. When we get into these positions, it's almost like a trigger. A lot of this pain and trauma, they had to battle alone. So they just don't have the energy, or the heart and capacity to help the next generation. It's almost like it's like generational trauma.

netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf
netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf

Ingrid's experience is similar to the metaphor "You're shot in the foot before you can even start the race." For example, in that scene where she goes to sit down at the meeting table and her paralegal just takes her seat. It makes you wonder: How are you supposed to lead in the workplace, while your literal seat is being taken right in front of you?

Right? Oh my gosh, that's one of my favorite themes. Because it's like, the audacity. This is so ridiculous and she wants to scream so badly. But Ingrid is so good, she keeps her cool and gets right to business. This is when you see how smart she is. Unfortunately, she's got to bite her tongue and she's got to play the game. She's so smart. I would have probably lost it.

But also how sad is it that she's experienced that so much in her life and career that she doesn't skip a beat when she's mistaken as the paralegal? Women go through that all the time and then if you react, you're bitchy or you're emotional and you can't have a high-level position.

People will say things like, "Oh, well, are you on your period?" Like, excuse me? If you were this disrespected on a daily basis, you would not have it. I feel like with shows like this, we get to show those scenarios and educate. Hopefully, people can see that it's not fair. It's unjust.

netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf
netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf

This is one of the few series, in my opinion, that captured the full picture. From the older generation avoiding Gen Z and millennials to the experiences of a successful queer Black man in love. It made me wonder how they represented so many communities so well in only ten episodes. 

Goosebumps. I love that you said that because I always say that too. Sometimes, you know, you read some criticism, but then you're like, wait, you haven't seen the show? You don't know yet. Gibson and I always talk about this. Like, how special is it to see two successful, strong black men? Really even that dynamic is interesting, right? Two leaders together. That's also really special. And I feel like Gibson's character Tyler, in the office is not about him being gay. He is in this world and he's a cutthroat lawyer fighting for a partner just like Ingrid. That's just his life. Yeah, they complain about it. But I love that they're not saying woe is me.

"I will not measure progress in inches."

He has one of the best lines in the show when he's like, "I will not measure progress in inches." It's one of my favorite scenes. Because what is the right way? Do we just grind, work hard, get there and then fix it? Or do we fix it along the way?

We are having these educated conversations and challenging one another, to open our eyes and be aware of who's around us. A lot of the moments in the show to me that are very special are the ones that people will see and say, "Oh, wow, I kind of know this scenario. And I might have offended somebody in the past." They'll say, "Oh, I didn't know that was a microaggression." Or, "I didn't know that was sexist." I think that's so special. So I can't wait for people to see that.

netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf
netflix partner track arden cho teen wolf

In hindsight, do you think it's worth it to work your way up the ladder and secure a high-level position to change things? Or do you think we should just say f-ck it and create our own space?

I think we've just got to find a nice blend. You've got to be able to find the healthy middle and I think it takes allies on both sides. You've got to come together and support one another. It can't just be like, "f-ck it, I'm out," or "grind grind grind," because I think both are too extreme. Also, I really believe in allies. I believe in people supporting people. I believe in community and I believe that life is better, not alone.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

For more content on the Asian-American experience, click below and meet the fire New York designer, Sandy Liang.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hypebae (@hypebae)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Partner Track 's Arden Cho provides the representation she didn't see growing up in America

    The actress didn't see herself in pop culture, but now her character Ingrid Yun can be that for the next generation.

  • Francis Lawrence to Direct Netflix’s ‘BioShock’ Movie

    "Blade Runner 2049" writer Michael Green will pen the screenplay based on the popular video game franchise

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i