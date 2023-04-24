EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Daddario Is Dior’s Latest Ambassador

Dior has named its newest ambassador.

Actress Alexandra Daddario, of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” “White Lotus” and “True Detective” fame, has been named an ambassador for Dior women’s fashion, as well as the La Collection Privée fragrance collection.

A statement from the brand said, “Alexandra will partner with the house, celebrating the designs and creations of women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and supporting Dior Beauty in the fragrance category, specifically La Collection Privée Christian Dior.”

That collection includes Gris Dior, which, as reported, just unveiled a campaign including Jenna Ortega, Thuso Mbedu, Maya Hawke, Joseph Quinn, Fai Khadra, Liu Yuxin and Orelsan. Gris Dior is considered to be the pillar of the collection, as reported.

Earlier this month, the brand held a pop-up around the fragrance, which featured works of art by Andrés Reisinger, Thomas Trum, Mileece and Collectif Scale.

Though the partnership with Daddario is newly formalized, it isn’t her first time working with the brand. She wears Dior regularly, including at Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone opening event in L.A., as well as the premiere of her show “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” and to the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. She also attended the brand’s women’s fashion show in Paris in February.

Both beauty and fashion divisions of Dior’s parent company, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, have logged double-digit growth. For the quarter ending March 31, the fashion and leather goods division grew 18 percent; perfumes and cosmetics swelled 10 percent.

The house’s beauty operations are also under new stewardship. Last month, LVMH revealed that Véronique Courtois, previously chief executive officer at Guerlain, would helm the brand, succeeding Laurent Kleitman. This follows the appointment of Delphine Arnault as CEO of the overall brand, who took on the role on Feb. 1, while her predecessor Pietro Beccari became CEO of Louis Vuitton.

