EXCLUSIVE: Addison Rae Is ManeAddicts’ New Muse

ManeAddicts has found a muse in TikTok star Addison Rae.

The online publication created by Ouai founder Jen Atkin is relaunching its Mane Muse features, which highlight celebrities, influencers and the like for their hairstyles. The newest Mane Muse is Rae, the social media star and Item Beauty cofounder who has amassed more than 70 million TikTok followers. Yara Shahidi, Zendaya, Maddie Ziegler and Sabrina Carpenter are all former muses.

The photoshoot was done by Atkin’s husband, Mike Rosenthal. Rae was styled by Rob Zangardi, and Denika Bedrossian did her makeup.

“I’ve been obsessed with Jen’s work for years so when I got the call about doing this project with her I was so excited,” Rae told WWD via e-mail, noting that all parties were tested for COVID-19 prior to executing the shoot. “The images are some of my favorites I’ve ever done.”

Atkin told WWD via e-mail that she and the ManeAddicts team have been following Rae’s “huge growth” on social media. Her publication chooses new muses based on their connection to a Gen Z audience, she added.

“[Rae] was top of our list of talent we wanted to collaborate with,” Atkin said. “I couldn’t be more excited about Mane Muse relaunching with Addison, and what’s in store for Mane Addicts in 2021.”

