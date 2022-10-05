How Exclusive Is This Aaron Judge Baseball Card? You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Get It

Tim Chan
·2 min read

Aaron Judge made history Tuesday night with his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season. Now, the momentous occasion is being commemorated in a limited-edition baseball card from Topps.

Officially dubbed the “Aaron Judge 62nd HR Topps NOW Card,” fans can choose from three different editions that showcase the Yankees slugger and his history-making achievement.

More from Rolling Stone

The base edition card captures the moment Judge hit his 62nd long-ball, which broke Roger Maris’ longstanding American League record, set all the way back in 1961. Topps also made a Gold Foil Collectors Edition (sold in a limited run of 62 cards) and an Autograph Edition with the outfielder’s signature, though both of those runs have already sold out online.

aaron judge topps baseball card
aaron judge topps baseball card

Aaron Judge Topps Baseball Card

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

The base edition card is still available though, but only until the end of October 6. As with most Topps NOW releases, the cards are only sold for a limited time to ensure exclusivity. A single card retails online for $9.99 though you can buy up to 20 cards at a time (a 20-pack of the Judge baseball card sells for $79.99).

Topps’ commemorative card series has been tracking Judge’s milestone through limited-edition (and now sold-out) baseball cards for his 60th and 61st home runs. The collectibles company also released a dual-sided card featuring Judge and Maris together when Judge tied Maris’ record last week.

aaron judge bobblehead
aaron judge bobblehead

Aaron Judge Bobblehead

Price: $70

Buy Now

Topps isn’t the only company jumping on the Aaron Judge bandwagon: the collectibles site FOCO has just released an Aaron Judge bobblehead doll for pre-order.

The hand-painted bobblehead features number 99 in his gameday uniform and swinging for the fences (with flames hanging off his bat, natch). The eight-inch bobblehead retails for $70 and only 662 units were made, making this a great pick-up for fans and collectors alike.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • 'Cobra Kai' actress Mary Mouser, 26, thinks her gray hairs are 'so sexy': 'I love them'

    Mary Mouser says she finds her gray hairs "so sexy."

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?