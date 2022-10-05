How Exclusive Is This Aaron Judge Baseball Card? You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Get It

Aaron Judge made history Tuesday night with his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season. Now, the momentous occasion is being commemorated in a limited-edition baseball card from Topps.

Officially dubbed the “Aaron Judge 62nd HR Topps NOW Card,” fans can choose from three different editions that showcase the Yankees slugger and his history-making achievement.

The base edition card captures the moment Judge hit his 62nd long-ball, which broke Roger Maris’ longstanding American League record, set all the way back in 1961. Topps also made a Gold Foil Collectors Edition (sold in a limited run of 62 cards) and an Autograph Edition with the outfielder’s signature, though both of those runs have already sold out online.

The base edition card is still available though, but only until the end of October 6. As with most Topps NOW releases, the cards are only sold for a limited time to ensure exclusivity. A single card retails online for $9.99 though you can buy up to 20 cards at a time (a 20-pack of the Judge baseball card sells for $79.99).

Topps’ commemorative card series has been tracking Judge’s milestone through limited-edition (and now sold-out) baseball cards for his 60th and 61st home runs. The collectibles company also released a dual-sided card featuring Judge and Maris together when Judge tied Maris’ record last week.

Topps isn’t the only company jumping on the Aaron Judge bandwagon: the collectibles site FOCO has just released an Aaron Judge bobblehead doll for pre-order.

The hand-painted bobblehead features number 99 in his gameday uniform and swinging for the fences (with flames hanging off his bat, natch). The eight-inch bobblehead retails for $70 and only 662 units were made, making this a great pick-up for fans and collectors alike.

