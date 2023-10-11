‘Excluded stories of Chinese Canadians’: Innovative exhibition launches at Markham museum

An exhibition on the lived histories and experiences of the Chinese community, organized by Markham Museum in partnership with York Region District School Board Museum and Archives, is now on display until the Chinese New Year.

This exhibition, featuring artifacts, photographs and stories from York Region community members, commemorates the contributions of the Chinese Canadian community on the development of the country and highlights the history of Chinese immigration to York Region.

In the early 19th century, European immigrants first arrived in Canada in large number, but not long after, the country saw its first of many waves of Chinese immigration in the late 1800s.

The first Chinese men came to Canada for work opportunities, including the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway. Chinese workers were paid less with the most dangerous work and unsafe working conditions.

Once the railway was completed in 1885, however, white Canadians no longer saw a need for cheap labour from Chinese immigrants.

After this, Chinese workers had to find other jobs in factories, mines, hand laundries to sustain themselves and their families. Even most of them were only able to obtain low paying jobs, many Canadians felt as though their ability to secure a job was taken away by Chinese workers.

This led to a series of racist laws to be passed in Canada to discourage Chinese immigration to Canada by enforcing a $50 fee, or “head tax,” on each Chinese immigrant.

Over the next 15 years, the head tax was increased to $500, which was approximately two years’ wages for a labourer. The head tax separated many Chinese families as the men came to Canada for work while their families remained in China.

However, this 24-year dark history and its impact were not detailed in Canadian history books until this year, the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Exclusion Act, when the Ontario Ministry of Education decided to include it into the education system.

According to Statistics Canada's censuses between 2006 and 2016, of the visible minorities in York Region, Chinese make up the highest proportion, at 43 per cent.

“We wanted to tell the story of resilience and perseverance of an important community in Markham and York Region. The Chinese community is under-represented in our exhibition schedule and our museum collections,” Janet Reid, curator of Markham Museum, explains the reason behind the exhibition.

In Toronto and neighbouring towns such as Markham, Aurora, and Stouffville, the most common Chinese businesses in the early days were laundries. After years of development, Chinese Canadians have adapted to Canadian culture and ways of life, and have established different types of businesses that are now an integral part of the economic development of York Region.

“We acknowledge all Chinese-Canadians and what they have done to the benefit of our country," says Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, "This exhibition is the first-of-its-kind and stands as a tribute to the contributions of our Chinese community here in Markham and across York Region.”

Another main reason for the exhibition is to avoid repeating the mistakes of discrimination since anti-Asian racism and discrimination that arose from the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s was very similar to the COVID-19 outbreak 20 years later.

The number of racist acts and xenophobic violence increased not only in York Region but across Canada, researchers of the exhibition find, community members are often subjected to racism based upon their ethnicity.

“Together as partners, we can move toward a brighter and more inclusive future,” Scarpitti reiterates.

In addition to experience the exhibition in person at Markham Museum, an online version is also available through YRDSB website.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun