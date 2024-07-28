Tens of thousands in Dublin for GAA final

Armagh and Galway fans gathered outside Croke Park ahead of the match [BBC]

Thousands of Gaelic football fans are in Croke Park in Dublin, watching one of the most talked about All-Ireland finals in decades.

The showdown is featuring a clash between Armagh and Galway for the coveted Sam Maguire cup.

About 82,300 fans are expected at the sold-out event, with demand for tickets far outstripping supply in Armagh.

While many of the fans are not able to attend the match in person, some made final preparations in Armagh, ahead of what is promising to be an adrenaline-fuelled game.

Fans are gathering in Dublin for the All-Ireland final [BBC]

Throngs of fans gathered at Croke Park, hours ahead of the start of the much-anticipated final.

Outside the stadium was a sea of colour with supporters in the orange of Armagh or the maroon of Galway.

They may be supporting different teams but most fans agreed the outcome of the game was too close to call.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said he was expecting a "great game" [BBC]

Taoiseach Simon Harris wished both teams well ahead of the big game.

Speaking outside Croke Park, he would not say which county he wanted to win.

"I’m supporting a good game," Mr Harris said.

He simply said it was great to see the "buzz" from people right across the island and that he was expecting a “great game”.

Peter Short surprised his father Oliver by returning from Canada for the game [BBC]

The scramble for tickets continued right up until start of the match.

But one family from south Armagh got a surprise on Saturday night when their son turned up unannounced from Canada with four tickets.

Peter Short, 27, works for a tech firm in Toronto.

He secured tickets from a GAA club in Canada.

His father Oliver could not believe it when he arrived home.

Peter said: “I wanted to surprise everybody. I certainly did!

“Now watch out for Armagh surprising Galway.”

Chloe and Ogie Marks are rooting for Armagh [BBC]

In Mullaghbawn, Chloe Marks and her brother Ogie created a unique way to show their support for the Orchard County.

They painted their grandmother's piano in the team's colours after receiving the musical instrument a few years ago.

Chloe hopes that it will bring the Sam Maguire Cup back to Armagh after 22 years.

“We’ve a good use for it now. Hopefully it will bring us some luck”.

Éilis McCreesh has been working in the McKeever Sports Armagh GAA pop-up shop [BBC]

McKeever Sports in Crossmaglen opened a pop-up shop, dedicated to Armagh GAA.

Part-time employee and PE teacher Éilis McCreesh said the shop had been “unbelievably busy” in the build-up to the final.

The shop have had daily deliveries to “get everybody sorted” ahead of the big game.

Just one of the novel banners that have appeared in the Orchard County in recent weeks [BBC]

Children have been attending summer schemes to hone their skills in the hope they, too, might lift the Sam Maguire cup one day.

Terence McCreesh, secretary of Culloville Blues GAC in Newry, speaking at a cul camp (children's sports camp) for six to 13 year olds," told BBC's Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme the children have high hopes that Armagh will win.

"Everybody is on a real high and 2002 was fantastic year for Armagh - it went beyond belief," he said.

He believed some of the children at the club could represent Armagh some day.

"Every county is looking for that gem that will eventually come through to the seniors and there is no doubt, that in any pitch you go to in Armagh, there are up and coming county players who will want to represent the county at that level," he said.

Some very young Armagh fans enjoying the game at the local gaelic club [BBC]

Those without a much-sought-after ticket have come to the Clann Éireann GAC in Lurgan to watch the game.

The club is home to three of the Armagh players.

Upstairs, it was balloons, face painting and a lot of orange.

Children proudly displaying their county colours outside Croke Park [BBC]

Family rivalry

In one household in Lurgan, County Armagh, inter-county rivalry is rife.

Lynsey Bannon is originally from Craigavon, but her partner Mickey McNally spent most of his childhood in Galway.

Although the couple have lived together in Lurgan for five years, Mickey just cannot bring himself to support Armagh.

The allegiance of their two-year-old daughter, Reayah, could be still up for debate however.

A family friend sent Reayah a personalised GAA shirt - half Armagh orange and half in Galway claret - in recognition of the toddler’s dual GAA heritage.

'I can’t win'

Reayah may be hedging her bets with her two-tone top on Sunday, but she’ll have to watch the match without her dad.

Having been surrounded by excited Armagh fans for the past few weeks, Lynsey said her partner just can’t take it anymore so he is going back to Galway to watch the final with his own tribe.

“I can’t win,” he protested, explaining the uncomfortable situation he would be in if he stayed to watch the match in Lurgan.

“If Armagh win I’ll be sitting here like an imp while they’re all cheering,” he said.

But if Galway were to win, Mickey said he wouldn’t feel able to celebrate properly while everyone around him was miserable.

But it's not only the children who are getting excited - there are a few members of the clergy who are quite literally praying for a win for the Orchard county.

Sunday's 11:30 BST Mass in St Teresa's in Loughgilly in south Armagh was cancelled - with an additional Saturday night vigil service instead.

The parish bulletin stated that the reason for the change was, you guessed it, the All-Ireland final.

The priest, Fr Malachy Murphy, posted a message on Facebook on Saturday evening offering a blessing "upon all those travelling to the All-Ireland final tomorrow and to those who are preparing to bring the Sam home to Armagh".

In a video, he added: "We wish all a safe journey and we pray especially for the team and all the management committee that they may be successful in all their endeavours."

The 2024 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final is available on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage beginning at 15:00 local time.

You can also listen live on Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.

Additional reporting by Helen Jones & Stephen Greer