Should We Be Excited About The Trends Of Returns At La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)?

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on La-Z-Boy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$146m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$425m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2020).

So, La-Z-Boy has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for La-Z-Boy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering La-Z-Boy here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of La-Z-Boy's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On La-Z-Boy's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about La-Z-Boy because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 35% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing La-Z-Boy, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

