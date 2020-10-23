Should We Be Excited About The Trends Of Returns At Focusrite (LON:TUNE)?

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Focusrite (LON:TUNE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Focusrite, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£13m ÷ (UK£114m - UK£18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2020).

Therefore, Focusrite has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 7.1% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Focusrite compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Focusrite here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Focusrite Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Focusrite, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 39% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Focusrite has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 16% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Focusrite's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Focusrite is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 577% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with Focusrite and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

