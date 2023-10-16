‘Excited’ Peter Andre speaks out after his and wife Emily MacDonagh’s surprise baby news

Peter Andre has opened up abiut his and wife Emily MacDonagh’s new baby joy (Peter Andre)

Peter Andre has broken his silence following his and wife Emily MacDonagh’s baby announcement.

The couple announced last week on Instagram that they are set to welcome their third child together by sharing a photo of MacDonagh holding a series of ultrasound scans of their unborn child as Peter smiled.

Now, the singer, 50, and TV presenter has spoken out about becoming a dad for the fifth time.

Andre and his wife, 34, are already parents to Amelia, nine, and Theo, six. He also shares son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16, with ex-wife, Katie Price.

In his column for OK! magazine, the star wrote: "I have been asked this question so many times over the last few years – will Emily and I have any more children? Well, last week we proudly announced that we are indeed expecting another child.

Andre and MacDonagh with their two children Amelia, nine, and Theo, six and his children with ex Katie Price, Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16 (Instagram/Emily MacDonagh)

“We are both so excited, as are all the children and as a family we are extremely happy. Thank you for all the lovely messages so far. We will keep you posted!”

When the couple made the announcement, fans along with their celebrity friends, including James Jordan and Catherine Tyldesley, flooded Andre’s comment section with well wishes.

Andre’s daughter Princess also wrote, "Congratulations" alongside a red heart emoji. The new baby will be the 16-year-old’s seventh sibling.

Andre previously admitted that his eldest child Junior was not keen on having more siblings, as there would be at least an 18-year age gap between the teenager and a new little brother or sister.

"I understand what he meant about the age gap, but I said to him there’d be 16 years between [him and a] new child," he said.

"I said to him, my brother Andrew - who has sadly passed - and I were 16 years [apart]. He was my best friend. My other brothers know this, but he was my favourite brother. I looked up to him. I don’t really think it matters."

MacDonagh revealed last October that the couple had not yet reached their “dream” number of children.

She told HELLO! that she has always wanted three, while Andre has always wanted five.