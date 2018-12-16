Excited Fresno State fan breaks his leg in Las Vegas Bowl celebration

Fresno State players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Fresno State won 31-20. (AP Photo/John Locher)

One Fresno State fan got a little too excited after the Bulldogs’ bowl win.

Fresno State, the Mountain West champions, capped off an awesome season with a 31-20 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. Dave Boyt was so thrilled about the victory that he jumped from the stands onto the field at Sam Boyd Stadium. It did not go well.

According to his daughter, Paityn, he broke his leg. Paityn Boyt, a member of the Fresno State dance team, posted about it on Twitter.

My dad was so excited when Fresno state won he jumped from the stadium on to the field and broke his leg😂 he was still chanting Fresno state as he got dragged away in a gurney… talk about a super fan pic.twitter.com/4hA37JWnxT — Pkay (@paitynboyt) December 16, 2018





Paityn noted that her dad was still fired up about the win even while being loaded into the ambulance. She told KSEE24 News that her dad jumped onto the field after watching her brother do the same.

“He barely misses a game,” Paityn said. “He was too caught up in the win and saw my little brother jump off to get to the field.”

And, of course, Dave is going with a red cast to keep the Fresno State pride rolling, Paityn said.

Saturday’s win gave the Bulldogs a program record 12 for the season, a remarkable turnaround from the miserable 1-11 record of two years ago. In just two seasons under Jeff Tedford, Fresno State has a 22-6 record, a Mountain West title and now two bowl wins.

