22,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this electric callus remover to get baby-smooth feet in time for summer

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you want to smooth out your feet so that they're ready for the summer and your favorite slides or sandals, there's now an affordable option on Amazon.

Instead of doing a physical foot file (which also has its benefits), why not try an electric callus remover instead? Right now, this popular option from Amazon is less than $17.

Buy Now

This callus remover has two speeds as well as an LED power display that shows how charged the product is. It also comes with a rechargeable port as well as three replaceable grinding heads.

With almost 20,000 ratings on Amazon, it's easy to see why you should add this to your cart.

One five-star reviewer mentioned how effective this callus remover is compared to others. They said, "I received this product yesterday and didn’t hesitate to review it! It works so easily, quickly and effectively! After one use, I tossed out the two other callus removers I had that were pretty much just mini cheese graters. Quite frankly, they always seemed dangerous - like I would shave off too much skin. This one though? Definitely five stars all around for how easy and quick it is to use. In seconds, my calluses were smooth and soft! Definitely worth every penny."

Other reviewers also noted how soft their skin felt afterward. "If you are ready to have smooth, soft, baby skin, just purchase it already... so excited to have my feet back. Truly life-changing for me," wrote one five-star reviewer.

If you liked this story, shop these editor-approved picks from Nordstrom.

More from In The Know:

Screaming because the Dyson Airwrap is back in stock at these retailers and I've lost all my chill

This tiny magic device will keep mosquitoes away all summer — and it's only $20 right now

Story continues

Missed Way Day? Wayfair's Memorial Day deals are just as good (if not better!) — shop major discounts on Le Creuset, BISSELL and more

The Cozy Earth sheets have been crowned the "softest sheets in the world," and they're on sale for up to 25% off right now

The post ‘So excited to have my feet back’: 20,000 Amazon ratings prove why you need this electric callus remover appeared first on In The Know.