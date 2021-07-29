Excision BioTherapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Lisa Danzig, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics Inc, the developer of CRISPR-based therapies intended to cure viral infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Lisa Danzig, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.



“Dr. Danzig’s broad infectious disease and drug development experience will play a critical role as we advance EBT-101 for HIV toward the clinic and continue our pre-clinical work on our additional pipeline programs,” said Daniel Dornbusch, Chief Executive Officer of Excision. “Excision’s focus on utilizing our CRISPR-based therapeutic platform to address chronic viral infectious diseases aligns exceptionally well with Dr. Danzig’s expertise and we are thrilled to have her join the growing Excision team.”

Dr. Danzig brings more than 20 years of infectious disease R&D experience, including advancing novel vaccines and diagnostics from research stage through clinical development. Most recently, she has worked with Pandefense Advisory helping various institutions, non-profits, companies, and governments around the world on COVID-19 responses and protocols. In July 2021, Dr. Danzig was awarded Peru’s Order of “Merit for Distinguished Services” at the rank of Grand Official for her outstanding contributions that enabled effective vaccine procurement. Dr. Danzig previously served as EVP and Chief Medical Officer at infectious disease and travel vaccine developer, PaxVax. Prior to PaxVax, she held senior global roles at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc., supporting both the blood screening diagnostic and vaccines business units. Dr. Danzig began her industry career at Chiron Corporation, leading the clinical meningococcal franchise team, before the Company was acquired by Novartis International AG. Before joining the industry, she served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer for the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the Nosocomial Infections Surveillance Activity Branch, Hospital Infections Program, and completed an Infectious Diseases fellowship at UCSF-Mt. Zion. A published author in the Wall Street Journal and Foreign Affairs, Dr. Danzig earned her M.D. from Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine and a B.S. in Biology from Reed College.

“Excision’s CRISPR gene editing platform has demonstrated preclinical proof of efficacy as a potential functional cure for HIV in animal models,” said Dr. Danzig. “This novel approach, which leverages how CRISPR evolved as an innate antiviral in bacteria, has the potential to truly impact the care of HIV patients. I am excited to be joining the team as we prepare to advance this cutting-edge research toward the clinic.”

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies intended to cure viral infectious diseases. Excision is focused on improving the lives of chronically ill patients by eliminating viral genomes from infected individuals. By using CRISPR in unique ways, the Company has already demonstrated the first functional cure for HIV in animals. Excision is developing technologies and IP developed at Temple University and U.C. Berkeley. Excision is located in San Francisco, California and is supported by ARTIS Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Adjuvant Capital, Cota Capital, WRVI Capital, IndusAge Partners, Loreda Holdings, Olive Tree, Anzu Partners, SilverRidge Venture Partners, Oakhouse Ventures, and Gaingels. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

