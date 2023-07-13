Excessive heat scorches millions across US southwest

Millions of Americans are under dangerous heat warnings this weekend, from California to Texas

An unrelenting heatwave is scorching southwestern parts of the US with Arizona projected to see the longest-stretch of extreme hot weather.

More than 113 million people across the country were under some form of heat warnings, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The heatwave may force Phoenix to surpass its 18-day record of consecutive extreme heat.

Many cities are expected to soar above 100F (38C).

In a warning issued on Thursday, the NWS said the heatwave will also hit states like Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and California.

The agency forecasts "oppressive heat" of up to 115F (46C) in some parts of the Southern Plains. Further west, temperatures are projected to cross the 110F mark, with little relief in the evening or into next week.

"Unfortunately, the long-term outlook through the weekend and into next week is for an increasingly significant and oppressive heat wave," the NWS said.

Officials across states have urged residents to be cautious in navigating this heatwave. Around 700 people are estimated to die each year from heat-related causes in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Precautions include limiting time outdoors during peak sun hours, staying hydrated and being careful about not leaving pets or children behind in locked vehicles.

Las Vegas, Nevada is projected to see a high of 117F (47C) on Sunday, which is the city's all-time high for hottest temperature on record, set in July 1942 and matched in July 2021.

In El Paso, Texas - a popular corridor for migrants entering the US - temperatures have been in the triple-digits Fahrenheit for 27 consecutive days, and the extreme heat is projected to continue.

This has broken the city's record of 23 days of consecutive extreme heat, set in 1994.

In Phoenix, cooling shelters have been opened for people who are homeless, while volunteers made wellness calls for seniors and those living on their own.

The city has also given out thousands of water bottles as part of its heat relief programme.

The US heatwave comes amid similar high temperatures in Europe, where parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey are expected to hit above 104F (40C).

In Italy, there have been several reports of people, including tourists, collapsing as a result of the heat. At least one person has died.

Last week, the global average temperature was 63F (17.23C), which is the highest ever recorded.

Scientists say the temperatures are being driven by climate change, but some of the current problems also stem from the naturally-occurring weather pattern known as El Niño, which causes temperatures to rise and happens every three to seven years.

Heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense, and last longer because of human-induced climate change. The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.