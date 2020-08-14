'Excessive' fecal matter found in water closes swimming in Chestermere Lake

Swimming areas in Chestermere Lake have been closed after a lake water test indicated there were increased and excessive levels of fecal matter in the water.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) had not been conducting tests on the water quality this summer because of COVID-19, and the testing was done by a private company, the City of Chestermere said in a press release on Friday.

However, AHS will now be working closely with city officials to investigate and retest the quality of the water.

When the results are processed, an update will be provided.

Though access to the water will remain closed throughout the investigation, beaches will be accessible to the public, the release said.

Contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, including vomiting and diarrhea, and anyone with symptoms is encouraged by the City of Chestermere to call their family doctor or call Health Link at 811.