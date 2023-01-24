Excess deaths highest since pandemic second wave – and less than 5 per cent are from Covid

Joe Pinkstone
·4 min read
ambulances
ambulances

Excess deaths have hit their highest number since the second wave of the pandemic almost two years ago, official data show.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 17,381 people died in England and Wales in the week ending January 13 2023.

The five-year pre-pandemic average for deaths was 14,544, meaning there were 2,837 excess deaths last week alone.

Experts say a host of factors have likely led to the high levels of excess deaths, including high flu rates, Covid, record NHS waiting lists for routine operations, long delays getting an ambulance and being admitted to A&E, unmet needs from the pandemic years, and possibly healthcare strikes adding to the growing death burden.

MPs have called for an investigation into excess deaths with Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, accused of being "part-man, part-ostrich" and not tackling the issue.

Worst figures since alpha wave of Covid

The last time excess deaths were this far above average was the week ending February 12, 2021 when the second wave caused by the alpha variant of the coronavirus was ripping through the UK and more than a third of all deaths were from Covid.

Outside of Covid-affected years the last time the number of deaths above average was this high was in January 2015 when flu and cold weather led to a spike in mortality.

The most recent week’s death figures include 654 deaths due to Covid and 1,473 deaths from flu and pneumonia, accounting for 3.76 per cent and 8.47 per cent of all deaths, respectively.

Flu rates were low during the Covid pandemic and the way these two viruses are now circulating is contributing to a higher number of deaths.

However, even without Covid or flu there were still 710 more deaths than expected in the week ending January 13. In the last four weeks excess deaths have been 18 per cent above average.

Deaths in England and Wales have been above average every week since early June 2022, with nearly 30,000 excess deaths registered since the week ending Aug 5.

Prof Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, told The Telegraph that Covid, flu, NHS wait times and, potentially, strike action had led to the high number of excess deaths.

“Covid infections probably peaked around New Year's Eve, or at least between Christmas and NYE, so you would expect deaths to peak around the second week in January," he said.

“So some of this rise is due to an increase in Covid deaths, as you'd expect. I think a lot of it is probably down to flu as well.

“There is a good deal of evidence that a lot of the excess deaths that we have been seeing may be because of problems in getting into hospital as an emergency. I think all of them are really important factors.

“For this week’s particular spike and deterioration in excess deaths, I suspect most of that is down to flu.”

Strikes, Prof Hunter added, “certainly wouldn't have made things better”.

“I don't know if the strikes were actually directly responsible for excess deaths, or if they were by how much, but it's certainly plausible," he said.

'Denial and buck-passing'

Veena Raleigh, senior fellow at health charity The King’s Fund, said “unmet healthcare needs during the pandemic” and “unprecedented pressures on NHS services” had contributed to excess death figures.

Speaking during Commons health and social care questions, Andrew Gwynne, Labour's shadow public health minister, accused the Government of "denial and buck-passing".

"There were 50,000 more deaths than we would have otherwise expected in 2022. Excluding the pandemic, that is the worst figure since 1951.

"The Health Secretary - part-man, part-ostrich - says he doesn't accept those figures, but as many as 500 people are dying every week waiting for essential care.”

Esther McVey, a former Conservative minister, asked for an "urgent and thorough investigation" linked to excess deaths.

Maria Caulfield, a health minister, told MPs: "We are seeing an increase in excess deaths in this country but we're also seeing that in Wales, in Scotland, in Northern Ireland and across Europe, and there are a range of factors.

"There's an increase as we saw in December in the number of people being admitted with flu, with Covid and with other healthcare conditions, and this is not something just seen in this country but across Europe as well."

