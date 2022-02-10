‘Exceptionally challenging’: how rising shipping costs hit UK firms

Joanna Partridge
·6 min read

The low point for Matt Gammell, co-founder of Pickering’s Gin, came last spring when he got down to his last pallet of glass bottles.

A longstanding order with a European glass maker was cancelled at short notice, and the Edinburgh-based spirit maker feared it might have to stop production.

After ringing around many different suppliers, Gammell managed to find enough bottles. He bought up the lot, exhausting most of the company’s dwindling cash reserves in the process.

Related: Global supply chain crisis could last another two years, warn experts

“It’s your brand DNA, it’s in a specific bottle, the label is designed to fit. You can’t just grab another bottle, it’s not how it works,” Gammell said. “It was exceptionally challenging.”

Pickering’s Gin imports some of the glass bottles in which it sells some of its gins from China, and has suffered during Covid, paying elevated costs and dealing with unreliable shipments. Shipments from China that used to take on average 36 days have sometimes taken almost double that to arrive.

The travails of Pickering’s Gin exemplify the difficulties faced by many smaller companies struggling to keep trading during Covid, buffeted by headwinds including product shortages, supply chain disruption, rising costs and lockdowns.

And their struggles have shone a light on one critical link in supply chains that was at times stretched to breaking point: the shipping industry. Despite recent falls in cargo shipping prices, the world’s largest shipping companies have been reporting extraordinary rises in annual profits in recent months. Logistics analysts are forecasting that average shipping costs could reach levels never seen before, while disruption to international shipping will continue.

For Pickering’s Gin, the price of bringing a shipping container from China soared from $2,500 – $3,000 (£1,845 – £2,213) prior to Covid, to hit a peak of about $18,000. The price has come down in recent weeks, but Gammell said it is hovering about $10,000, four times higher than the pre-pandemic cost.

Businesses have been warning for some time of the impact of the surging cost of moving goods. MakeUK, which represents the manufacturing industry, and the British Chambers of Commerce, wrote last autumn to the UK’s competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), asking it to look into the world’s biggest shipping companies and whether soaring costs could be justified.

The CMA told the groups it would monitor the situation, but informed them it was not able to address the price rises unilaterally, because shipping costs were “the product of multiple factors, often international in nature”.

The complaint from the business groups came as shipping industry analysts forecast that the biggest global shipping firms would make extraordinary profits in 2021.

Maersk ship leaving the port of Felixstowe.
Danish firm AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, reported on Wednesday that its 2021 pre-tax profits trebled to $24bn, compared with a year earlier. Photograph: Paul Marriott/Rex/Shutterstock

Danish firm AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, reported on Wednesday that its 2021 pre-tax profits trebled to $24bn compared with a year earlier.

Søren Skou, Maersk’s chief executive, said it had enjoyed “record-high growth and profitability” as a result of “exceptional market conditions”. However, the company said it had “spent tremendous efforts in mitigating bottlenecks” by increasing its capacity, and working to improve productivity.

Maersk’s rival Hapag-Lloyd, a German container shipping line, also reported a huge profits increase in its 2021 results, with pre-tax profits reaching $12.8bn, almost $10bn more than a year earlier.

The average cost of shipping a 40-ft container from Asia to northern Europe has remained elevated since last summer, and currently stands at $14,483, according to Freightos, an online marketplace that tracks freight shipping prices, which is about 10 times higher than 2019 levels.

Cargo shipping prices had retreated since late September, when companies rushed to move goods ahead of Black Friday and the Christmas trading period, but have been on the rise again in recent weeks.

Related: Cost of shipping goods to UK soars amid Covid pandemic

Smaller businesses believe they are often the hardest hit by higher freight costs and shipping disruption. MakeUK warned prices are becoming unmanageable for some manufacturers.

“While the pot may not be at the boiling point it has been over the last year, logistics costs remain a big part of the high cost temperature that businesses face,” said Verity Davidge, director of policy at MakeUK, adding it was difficult to predict when the costs and disruption would be resolved.

At the time of its complaint to the CMA, the UK Chamber of Shipping said higher prices were caused by higher demand for goods, and said container lines had been responding with more capacity. Hapag-Lloyd said that its costs – including fuel, chartering vessels and storage – have risen tremendously. The company added that the shipping industry has not been able to cover its capital costs over the past 10 to 15 years.

Pickering’s Gin produces several hundred thousand bottles of gin each year, but Gammell said that unlike larger companies, it does not have fixed price agreements in its supply chain.

“We are at the bottom of the pecking order,” said Gammell. “We can’t commit to enormous volumes; we don’t have that buying power.”

Even as container shipping companies reap the rewards of higher prices, disruption is set to continue.

Delays to cargo shipments are likely to run well into 2022, according to logistics and supply chain analysts project44, amid China’s “zero-Covid” strategy, which has led to repeated port closures.

The Covid lockdown in the Chinese province of Zhejiang in December sparked restrictions on the number of trucks allowed to enter the port of Ningbo – the third busiest in China – slowing port operations.

As a result, the average shipping delay for vessels travelling from China to Europe jumped to six days in December, project44 found, in the face of high demand.

Shipping companies are still being forced to cancel sailings, and vessels are stuck at congested ports in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the US, causing a ripple effect down supply chains, project44 said.

Fluctuating costs and delivery schedules can make annual planning and forecasting extremely challenging for businesses.

“We are making decisions on what to do this year. Having visibility on the future is really difficult,” said Laura Rudoe, the founder of an organic skincare company, Evolve Beauty.

While the company tries to source its raw materials and packaging close to its Hertfordshire base, Rudoe said some parts – such as spray pump components for its bottles – are not produced in the UK or Europe.

“We have to place the order now, and the shipping cost will happen in the summer,” Rudoe said, adding that packaging for Evolve’s Christmas range has be ordered months in advance.

“It is really uncertain for us, we don’t know what to expect and it is hard to make a decision.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Krejci, Staal, Power among Olympic hockey players to watch

    BEIJING (AP) — David Krejci went home to the Czech Republic to play one more season in front of friends and family. Eric Staal did not get an NHL contract despite helping Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final. Thanks to the NHL bowing out of the Beijing Games, Krejci and Staal are at the Olympics once again. Krejci and Staal are among the biggest names at a men's hockey tournament that's a who's who of former and likely future NHL players. “It’s going to be competitive,” said Staal, who is Canada

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • Olympics Live: Nathan Chen wins figure skating gold for US

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Figure skater Nathan Chen has won gold, joining an exclusive club of U.S. Olympic champions in the sport and capping a four-year journey that started after his medal hopes were dashed at the Pyeongchang Games. The 22-year-old’s win in Beijing will make him the seventh U.S. men’s skater to step atop the podium. Chen delivered a rousing performance of his “Rocketman” free skate, drawing cheers from the limited crowd of spectators. Japan

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Women's hockey has never been stronger, deserves Olympic limelight

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Justin Cuthbert says that Rosie DiManno's recent column 'Why women’s hockey doesn’t belong in the Olympics' is lazy and shortsighted; highlighting the continue growth of the women's game, its rising stars and the fact that the men's side is similarly dominated by a small group of teams.

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Mastro maps out halfpipe trick that just might win Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The red, faux-leather notebook snowboarder Maddie Mastro carries with her contains detailed entries of ideas and concepts for the halfpipe. On one of those pages are the inner workings for the front double 1080 — a wish-list trick the 21-year-old American had only sketched out on paper. That is, until recently when she put those thoughts into action. If anyone is going to topple defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim in China this week, it could very well be Mastro. It co

  • Sweden gold medalist blasts Dutch over ice at Olympic oval

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Nils van der Poel accused the Netherlands speedskating program of “corruption” over a report that its officials try to influence the ice makers to set up conditions that benefit Dutch athletes. Van der Poel made his scathing comments during a news conference Wednesday at the Olympic Village, three days after his victory in the 5,000 meters gave Sweden its first speedskating medal since 1988. “This isn’t my idea of fair play," van der Poel said. “The Olympics