An Excellent Growth ETF for Long-Term Investors

For those with truly long-term investment time horizons, picking Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that match one's time horizon with the growth one hopes to receive over a very long term time horizon requires the concentration of one's holdings in sectors or companies that one expects will grow into prominence overtime.

In this article, I'm going to discuss one ETF tracking the Internet of Things (IoT) sector, one such area of focus for growth investors.

The Global Internet of Things ETF (NYSE:SNSR) is a broad, highly diversified ETF tracking a group of companies in the IoT space, providing investors with a low cost way to gain exposure to this sector with excellent long term upside. ETFs happen to be one of the best tools active and passive investors alike have to gain exposure to sectors or secular growth trends while limiting idiosyncratic, or company-specific risk.



Picking and choosing which company will ultimately be the winner in this space is likely to be very difficult and one many severely miss the mark. Picking a group of companies with a direct IoT exposure, however, and betting on the strength of the IoT movement to propel aggregate share prices higher, is in my opinion the way to play the space.

Some investors may have the time and inclination to do the research to delve deeply into the individual financial statements of various IoT companies and do some stock picking.

That's great. Any excess exposure one wants to this trend can indeed be added via additional picks. However, I'd first suggest building a broad based of diversification first, which this ETF provides.

Invest wisely, my friends.

