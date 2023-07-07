Excavating crew finds live World War II-era artillery shell in Johnson County

An excavating crew working in suburban Olathe on Thursday afternoon stumbled upon a live artillery shell believed to be from the World War II era.

The relic was found around noon at a development site near 121st Street and Nelson Road, according to the Olathe Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, the shell was on the ground at the worksite, said Capt. Mike Hall of Olathe Fire.

U.S. Army experts from Fort Riley were sent out alongside members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to handle the safe removal and disposal of the artillery shell.

Fortunately, Hall said, the shell was found in a remote area. He said artillery shells are designed to be handled, and an accidental explosion would likely have required an “incredibly precise” strike.

“This doesn’t happen every day, but it’s not uncommon either,” Hall added, saying older military-grade weaponry is occasionally found in residences and public spaces.

He acknowledged people may wonder how such a device could wind up in a public place.

“For whatever reason, it does. In this case, we’ll probably never know,” Hall said.

No residents were asked to leave their homes Thursday as the artillery shell was found a safe distance from neighbors, Hall said.

The shell was set to be destroyed by the military experts at a safe location, according to Kansas City’s ATF field division.