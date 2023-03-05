Examples of train season ticket increases

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across England and Wales.

Figures are based on an increase of 5.9%.

The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

– Traditional annual season tickets:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 5.9% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £3,664 – £3,880 – £216

Gloucester to Birmingham – £4,636 – £4,910 – £274

Brighton to London – £5,304 – £5,617 – £313

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,156 – £2,283 – £127

Neath to Cardiff – £1,920 – £2,033 – £113

Bangor to Llandudno – £1,276 – £1,351 – £75

– Flexi seasons for travel two days per week over a year:

Liverpool’s Lime Street Station (Peter Byrne/PA)
ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 5.9% RISE – INCREASE

Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,747.20 – £1,850.28 – £103.08

Liverpool to Manchester – £1789.20 – £1,894.76 – £105.56

Cambridge to London – £3,973.20 – £4,207.62 – £234.42

Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,258.80 – £4,510.07 – £251.27

