Examining post-trade deadline MLB divisional and World Series odds

The trade deadline is in the rearview mirror as the MLB season speeds down the road towards October, and with it comes a clearer vision of the postseason scenery ahead.

While some teams on the periphery of the playoff race bucked tradition by becoming buyers, several deadline trades established who plans on contending and who is building for 2020 and beyond. While some playoff races seem like they will lack dramatics, others will most certainly come down to the wire, as there are no shortage of teams in the mix.

The unpredictability of baseball makes assessing playoff and World Series odds a little more difficult, as divisions like the NL Central could have three teams in it until the last few days of the season. While it's hard not to like the Dodgers and Astros division chances, the same can't be said for much of the rest of the field. We have seen collapses before, so acting like much of anything is a given right now would be foolish.

With respect to those who were interested to see how the likes of the Tigers, Marlins, Orioles and other cellar-dwellers stack up, that won't be touched on here, because, well the chances of any of those teams making the playoffs is miniscule at best, and even that may be pushing it. This will focus much more on teams that do have a shot to be playing in October.

Since there is no August trade period anymore, the current rosters will be very similar to what we see the rest of the way. Below are divisional odds for this year's contenders along with some insight to guide your thinking as you make picks for the season's home stretch.

MLB Divisional Odds

(Odds are as of 8/4 and via Draft Kings)

AL East

Yankees: -5000

Rays: +1600

Red Sox: +2500





The Yankees and Red Sox were unusually quiet at the trade deadline, but New York's inactivity should loom larger over its World Series chances than divisional hopes. The Yankees are the overwhelming favorite, as their eight-game lead should be more than enough to last through the final two months.

Tampa Bay looks like a bonafide playoff team, but their divisional deficit will likely be too much to overcome. AL East competition is always stiff, but the Yankees have been a consistent power all year and should be getting healthier as the season progresses. It's tough to envision them not living up to their favorite status. For reference, Boston was up 7 1/2 games at this point of last season and we all know how that story ended.

AL Central

Twins: -230

Indians: +165



In the most interesting divisional race in the American League, Cleveland has closed the gap in what once looked like a runaway for Minnesota. The Twins led by 10 1/2 games on June 1 but are only up by three now. The two teams are trending in opposite directions, however. Minnesota sat 21 games above .500 after May but has gone 15-12 and 13-11 in June and July respectively. Its pitching staff has also posted a 4.48 ERA since the start of July. Meanwhile, the Indians followed up a 12-17 May with a 17-9 record in June and an 18-6 mark in July.

The Indians added power bats Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes at the trade deadline, and their rotation may be deep enough to overcome the loss of Trevor Bauer. Even with their grasp on the division slipping, the Twins only made marginal upgrades and will have to rely on many of the same guys they have been all year. Cleveland has won three straight division titles with many of the same pieces that remain on their roster, a factor that shouldn't be overlooked during the stretch run.

While Cleveland has looked better recently, the remaining schedule does favor Minnesota. Deliberate between those two factors as you choose.

The Twins get to play Royals/White Sox/Tigers 28 more times this season. The Indians get 16 such games the rest of the way.



Fans in Minnesota, then, don't need to be too nervous about the AL Central right now.



— Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) August 3, 2019

Twins in those matchups: 20-9.



Indians: 27-14.



— Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) August 3, 2019

AL West

Astros: -10000

A's: +1800



The Astros are the largest divisional favorite in the American League, and their trade deadline moves make it hard to envision anything going wrong for them within the AL West. They added Zack Greinke to a rotation with Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, giving them arguably the best rotation in baseball to go along with a stacked lineup. Just for good measure, they also acquired Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini. Oakland has been strong this year, but don't overthink this one. The Astros have a 99.8 percent chance of winning the division for good reason.

NL East

Braves: -835

Nationals: +900

Phillies: +1000

Mets: +5000







Seven games separate the betting-favorite Braves from the second-place Nationals and Phillies. Atlanta has led the division for most of the season, but Washington has bounced back from a tough start to close the gap. The Braves, Nationals and Phillies all acquired multiple relievers at the trade deadline that make them more complete squads in the final two months of the season.

A lot of baseball is left, and the Braves have seven games remaining against both the Nationals and Phillies. All 14 of those games will be played consecutively during a stretch in September, which has to potential for big implications in the divisional race.

Don't count out the Mets either, although they are much more likely to compete for a wild card spot. A good rotation was made great with the addition of Marcus Stroman and they recently had an eight-game winning during a 14-8 July — their best month of the year. They have the talent to compete.

NL Central

Cubs: +120

Cardinals: +175

Brewers: +325





In the only division that offers value regardless of the team you bet on, none of the three contenders in the NL Central have been able to breakaway at any point this season. It's been a revolving door for first place between the three for the most part, with the Cubs currently holding a half-game lead over the Cardinals and a three-game lead over the Brewers.

The Cardinals and Brewers failed to make huge splashes at the trade deadline, while the Cubs added Nicholas Castellanos, arguably the top bat on the market, to the mix. Castellanos alone might not be enough to push the Cubs past the other two, but he adds much-needed depth to the lineup that should help down the stretch. St. Louis, meanwhile, recently got Marcell Ozuna back and is expected to activate Yadier Molina and Matt Carpenter from the injured list before long, three players who are more valuable than anyone they could have traded for at the deadline.

The Cubs have the track record to make them the favorites down the stretch. They also play more games (16) than the other two contenders against the Pirates and Reds, and also draw the struggling Padres and Mariners in September, but it's difficult to truly consider them favorites until they mend their 21-33 record on the road.

NL West

Dodgers: -20000

(via FanDuel)

Not much to say here. The Dodgers have been baseball's best team throughout the year and nobody in the NL West has come close to challenging them. They aren't a good enough value to take in a straight bet and their 16-game lead means that nobody else in the division really stands much of a chance.

World Series Odds

American League

Team Pennant Odds World Series Odds Astros +105 +290 Yankees +225 +460 Twins +750 +1600 Indians +900 +2000 Rays +1400 +3000 A's +1800 +4000 Red Sox +2200 +4500

Houston has the best roster on paper, especially with the addition of Greinke, but paper doesn't always translate to championships. While the Yankees are limping towards full health, it's tough to totally buy into their odds until there is more of an assurance that they are closer to full health.

Playoff results from one season aren't usually an indication for the next, but the AL Central contenders haven't had much October luck. The Indians have failed to get out of the ALDS the past two years, while the Twins are still looking for their first playoff win since 2004. Houston has a tenuous grip over New York for home field advantage in the first two rounds as of now, which is important, considering the AL pennant winner has been a top two seed in the playoffs five times over the last seven years.

National League

Team Pennant Odds World Series Odds Dodgers +105 +275 Braves +360 +850 Cubs +950 +2100 Cardinals +1100 +2500 Nationals +1300 +2800 Phillies +1300 +2800 Brewers +1500 +3300 Mets +4000 +7500 Giants +4000 +9000

As long as they hold their title of the best record in baseball, recent trends are on the Dodgers side here, at least for their chances of winning the pennant. The team with the best record in MLB has reached the World Series in each of the last three years and won it in two of those instances. You can also factor in that the Dodgers have won the last two NL pennants and only the Cubs can come close to matching their playoff experience.

If you want to look beyond the top three and towards the potential wild card contenders, it gets a little bit crowded between a group of four teams, even though only two will play into October. Three of the first four wild card game winners made it to at least the NLCS, but the past three have only won one combined NLDS game.