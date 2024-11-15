Examining who could crack Canada Soccer's shortlist for next women's head coach

With the preliminary report from Canada Soccer's independent review of the drone spying scandal from Paris 2024, one of the top priorities is finding a new head coach for the women's team.

Canada Soccer said in a release on Wednesday that Bev Priestman, along with assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi will not return to the team.

Canada Soccer said in their statement that the search for a new coach would begin shortly.

Priestman, who took over the team in November 2020, had signed a contract extension in January that would take her through the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Whoever the new candidate may be must be someone who can not only mend culture and build trust, but also win.

Canada's success at the Olympics is well documented — back-to-back bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, followed by an historic gold in Tokyo — but success at the World Cup stage has eluded the program. Its best result remains a fourth-place finish in 2003, over 20 years ago.

There's plenty of coaching talent both at home and abroad, but here are a few candidates who could make the shortlist:

Andy Spence

The current interim head coach was thrust into the position during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 41-year-old Liverpool native, described by many as Priestman's lead assistant, guided the team through its three group-stage victories and the quarterfinal loss to Germany.

He was again behind the bench for an October friendly against the reigning world champions, Spain, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prior to joining the Canadian team in 2022, Spence coached Everton in the Women's Super League.

Carmelina Moscato

Participating in three World Cups as a player for Canada and winning an Olympic bronze medal as part of the London 2012 team, the Mississauga, Ont., native launched into the coaching sphere after her retirement in 2016, coaching at the collegiate, youth national and professional ranks.

She currently serves as an assistant coach with Racing Louisville FC, a position she's held since 2024.

In 2022, she became the first foreign-born coach — and first female coach — to win a Mexican league title with Tigres of Mexico's Liga MX.

Rhian Wilkinson

Believed to be in the running the last time when Priestman got the job.

Wilkinson is former Canadian national team player (181 caps), two-time Olympic bronze medallist, youth national team coach and senior assistant coach.

At 41, she already has a lengthy resume, including serving as an assistant with England and Team Great Britain.

She also won the 2022 NWSL Championship as head coach for the Portland Thorns, but resigned following an investigation into an alleged relationship with a player (she was cleared of any wrongdoing).

Currently, she's the head coach of the Welsh women's team, which is on a quest to qualify for its first major tournament, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

Tony Gustavssson

A former assistant coach with the U.S. women's national team, Gustavssson took over the Australian women's program in September 2020, leading them to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics and a historic fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup which they co-hosted with New Zealand.

After a subpar Olympic campaign at Paris 2024, Gustavssson was relieved of his duties after the Sam Kerr-less Matildas crashed out in the group stage.

They finished third in Group B, the so-called Group of Death, behind the eventual gold medallists United States and bronze medallists Germany.

Casey Stoney

With over 100 caps as a player and stints coaching in the WSL and NWSL, former English international Casey Stoney could also be on the radar.

Hired as the inaugural head coach in San Diego Wave history in 2021, she guided them to a runner-up finish in 2022. Her side captured the NWSL shield in 2023, only to bow out in the playoffs.

The Wave also won the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup, but midway through the regular season, after going winless in their last seven games, Stoney was relieved of her duties.

Previously she managed Manchester United's women's team that earned promotion to the WSL in 2018 under her leadership.