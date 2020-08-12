'Exactly a Yr After Bharat Ratna': Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Shares Memory as Ex-Prez Remains Critical

As former President Pranab Mukherjee remained critical after undergoing brain surgery, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said that God should do what was best for her father, while praying for strength to accept both the joys and sorrows of life with equanimity.

"Last year 8 August was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 August he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me the strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," Sharmistha, who is also the President of the Delhi Mahila Congress, tweeted.

The 84-year-old, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery, is on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, people of Kirnahar area in West Bengal's Birbhum district, his ancestral place, have started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday for his speedy recovery.

The yajna at Japeswar Shiva Mandir began on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and it will go on uninterrupted for three days, the chief priest said. "The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab babu, who is the son of Kirnahar," he said.

Mukherjee's sister and other members of the family prayed for him at their residence at Miriti village in Kirnahar area.