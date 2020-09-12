Exactly How Tyra Banks, 42, Doesn't Look A Day Over 32

From Women's Health

Where does one even begin when describing Tyra Banks? Tyra Banks is the woman who has it all because she's done it all: Starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the popular 90s Disney film, Life Size? CHECK. Hosted her own talk show? CHECK. Appeared in a major box-office hit? CHECK. Created and starred in a top reality show? CHECKKKK. And, I haven’t even touched on her modeling career, television appearances, and business endeavors.

There’s no question that she inherited good genes, and she’s the first to admit it. When speaking to TODAY in 2018, the entrepreneur said, “My mom is almost 70 and she looks really young, too. It’s in our genes to look a lot younger.” But she doesn't credit all her good looks to hitting the gene pool jackpot. Working in the modeling industry for years has taught her a thing or two about makeup and skincare. “Everybody knows I love makeup and I’m all about transforming the face into a beautiful portrait...a masterpiece,” she told Allure in 2016. “What people may not know is that I am also a firm believer in healthy skincare habits and routines.” Here is everything that she does.

She's obsessed with moisturizer.

In an interview with TotalBeauty , Tyra shared the one thing she attributes most to her healthy youthful appearance, “I'm obsessed with moisture. I'm not afraid of oils. I think my obsession with moisturizing is one of the reasons I've held onto not looking my age. My mom taught me to lotion every part of my body right after I get out of the shower or out of the bath before your skin dries up. So the buttocks, the boobs, the back, legs ... I look like a Cirque du Soleil performer when I'm moisturizing.” And while you may assume Banks spends big bucks on fancy moisturizers, you’re wrong! On a memorable episode of The Tyra Banks Show , she shared that her go-to moisturizer is Vaseline .





She washes off her makeup almost every single night.

In the same interview, when asked what makes her feel most beautiful, Tyra pointed to her nighttime routine saying, “I have this face-washing ritual. I wash my makeup off before I go to bed 99.9 percent of the time, but sometimes when I'm too tired I won't. And back in the day when I wasn't wearing non-comedogenic makeup, I'd break out, so I really feel beautiful doing the ritual of washing off my makeup. “

She’s a fan of thick eyebrows.

Five years after The Tyra Banks Show came to an end, the star gave the daytime hosting gig another shot when she created FABLife . Though it only stuck around for a year, Tyra covered a lot of topics pertaining to beauty. In one episode, she shared one of her tricks to looking youthful: THICK brows! She told the audience, “You know, that whole plucking like crazy thing, even when it’s in fashion? It makes us look older. Thick and healthy eyebrows will transform your face!”









She always carries a red lipstick in her purse.

On another episode of FABLife , Tyra offered one of her secrets to camouflaging a tired appearance: red lipstick. “A lot of women have their go-to color, and I agree, some colors look better on others, but everybody looks good in a red lipstick. Red looks amazing on everybody.” She continued, “I always keep [a] red lipstick in my purse because it takes away the tired eye, and makes the eye go [to the lip]. “

She’s into DIY treatments.

When presented with a question regarding acne, Tyra shared how she uses a product meant for eyes to help clear pimples. “You take some of that stuff that takes the red out of your eyes, and you soak a cotton swab with it. Just juice it up. And then you put it on your pimple and hold it for five minutes.” We're guessing these drops are what she's referencing.





She’s not afraid to mix skincare products.

When talking to TotalBeauty, Tyra confessed, “I like to mix all my products. I [make] skincare cocktails.”

She knows results don't happen overnight.

The supermodel also told the audience of FABLife that patience is key when testing out new skincare products. She said, “The ingredients inside of anti-aging products usually take at least eight weeks to see a difference. So be patient.”



You Might Also Like