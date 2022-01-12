Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

Jordan Rosenfeld
·9 min read
vorDa / iStock.com
vorDa / iStock.com

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all. The pandemic may have also thrown some people's futures into question, for those who had to draw from retirement savings during job loss or furlough.

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of $550,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states like Mississippi and Oklahoma requiring less than $600,000 in savings to retire. However, the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed six spots among the bottom 10 states. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

1. Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $40,489.73

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,312.85

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $557,821

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

2. Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $41,346.15

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,169.27

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $579,232

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

3. Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $41,964.68

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,787.80

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $594,695

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $42,154.99

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,978.11

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $599,453

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

5. Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $42,725.94

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,549.06

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $613,727

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

6. Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $42,821.10

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,644.22

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $616,106

allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com
allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com

7. West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $42,868.68

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,691.80

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $617,295

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

8. Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $42,963.84

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,786.96

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $619,674

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

9. Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $43,059

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,882.12

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $622,053

Starcevic / Getty Images
Starcevic / Getty Images

10. New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $43,106.57

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,929.69

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $623,242

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

11. Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $43,344.47

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,167.59

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $629,190

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

12. Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $43,392.05

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,215.17

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $630,379

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

13. Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $43,487.21

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,310.33

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $632,758

plherrera / Getty Images
plherrera / Getty Images

14. Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $43,820.26

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,643.38

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $641,084

kanonsky / Getty Images
kanonsky / Getty Images

15. Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $44,058.15

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,881.27

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $647,032

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

16. Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $44,153.31

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,976.43

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $649,411

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $44,200.89

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,024.01

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $650,600

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $44,533.94

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,357.06

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $658,927

WitGorski / Getty Images
WitGorski / Getty Images

19. Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living: $44,533.94

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,357.06

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $658,927

Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com
Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com

20. Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $44,676.68

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,499.80

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $662,495

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

21. South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,104.89

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,928.01

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $673,200

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $45,437.95

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,261.07

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $681,527

SL_Photography / Getty Images
SL_Photography / Getty Images

23. South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $45,771

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,594.12

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $689,853

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,866.16

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,689.28

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $692,232

KingWu / Getty Images
KingWu / Getty Images

25. Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $46,199.21

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,022.33

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $700,558

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

26. North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $46,532.26

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,355.38

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $708,885

vale_t / Getty Images
vale_t / Getty Images

27. Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $46,675

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,498.12

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $712,453

3841128876 / Shutterstock.com
3841128876 / Shutterstock.com

28. Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $47,388.68

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,211.80

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $730,295

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

29. Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $47,816.90

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,640.02

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $741,000

urbancow / Getty Images
urbancow / Getty Images

30. Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $47,959.63

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,782.75

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $744,569

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

31. Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $48,292.69

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,115.81

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $752,895

georgeclerk / iStock.com
georgeclerk / iStock.com

32. Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $48,292.69

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,115.81

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $752,895

tobiasjo / Getty Images
tobiasjo / Getty Images

33. Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $49,149.11

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,972.23

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $774,306

pascaluehli / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pascaluehli / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $50,338.58

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,161.70

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $804,043

Robert Kirk / Getty Images
Robert Kirk / Getty Images

35. Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $50,719.21

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,542.33

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $813,558

Terry Kelly / Shutterstock.com
Terry Kelly / Shutterstock.com

36. Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $50,909.53

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,732.65

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $818,316

Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $52,765.11

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,588.23

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $864,706

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

38. New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $53,573.95

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,397.07

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $884,927

AnSyvanych / Getty Images
AnSyvanych / Getty Images

39. Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $53,669.11

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,492.23

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $887,306

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

40. Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $54,620.69

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,443.81

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $911,095

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $55,096.48

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,919.60

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $922,990

littleny / Getty Images
littleny / Getty Images

42. New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $56,285.96

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,109.08

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $952,727

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

43. Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $56,856.91

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,680.03

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $967,001

Rafael Vilches Rey / Getty Images
Rafael Vilches Rey / Getty Images

44. Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $57,760.91

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $39,584.03

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $989,601

emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com
emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com

45. Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $59,806.80

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $41,629.92

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,040,748

4nadia / Getty Images
4nadia / Getty Images

46. Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $60,663.23

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,486.35

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,062,159

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

47. Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $63,042.18

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $44,865.30

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,121,632

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

48. New York

  • Annual cost of living: $68,371.02

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $50,194.14

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,254,854

anouchka / Getty Images
anouchka / Getty Images

49. California

  • Annual cost of living: $69,893.55

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $51,716.67

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,292,917

jimfeng / Getty Images
jimfeng / Getty Images

50. Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $88,306.62

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $70,129.74

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,753,244

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 3rd quarter 2021 cost-of-living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, September 2021, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 8, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

