Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all. The pandemic may have also thrown some people's futures into question, for those who had to draw from retirement savings during job loss or furlough.

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of $550,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states like Mississippi and Oklahoma requiring less than $600,000 in savings to retire. However, the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed six spots among the bottom 10 states. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

1. Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $40,489.73

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,312.85

How much you need in savings to retire: $557,821

2. Kansas

Annual cost of living: $41,346.15

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,169.27

How much you need in savings to retire: $579,232

3. Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $41,964.68

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,787.80

How much you need in savings to retire: $594,695

4. Alabama

Annual cost of living: $42,154.99

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,978.11

How much you need in savings to retire: $599,453

5. Georgia

Annual cost of living: $42,725.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,549.06

How much you need in savings to retire: $613,727

6. Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $42,821.10

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,644.22

How much you need in savings to retire: $616,106

7. West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $42,868.68

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,691.80

How much you need in savings to retire: $617,295

8. Iowa

Annual cost of living: $42,963.84

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,786.96

How much you need in savings to retire: $619,674

9. Illinois

Annual cost of living: $43,059

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,882.12

How much you need in savings to retire: $622,053

10. New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $43,106.57

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,929.69

How much you need in savings to retire: $623,242

11. Indiana

Annual cost of living: $43,344.47

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,167.59

How much you need in savings to retire: $629,190

12. Missouri

Annual cost of living: $43,392.05

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,215.17

How much you need in savings to retire: $630,379

13. Michigan

Annual cost of living: $43,487.21

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,310.33

How much you need in savings to retire: $632,758

14. Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $43,820.26

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,643.38

How much you need in savings to retire: $641,084

15. Texas

Annual cost of living: $44,058.15

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,881.27

How much you need in savings to retire: $647,032

16. Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $44,153.31

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,976.43

How much you need in savings to retire: $649,411

17. Ohio

Annual cost of living: $44,200.89

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,024.01

How much you need in savings to retire: $650,600

18. Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $44,533.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,357.06

How much you need in savings to retire: $658,927

19. Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $44,533.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,357.06

How much you need in savings to retire: $658,927

20. Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $44,676.68

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,499.80

How much you need in savings to retire: $662,495

21. South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $45,104.89

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,928.01

How much you need in savings to retire: $673,200

22. Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $45,437.95

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,261.07

How much you need in savings to retire: $681,527

23. South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $45,771

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,594.12

How much you need in savings to retire: $689,853

24. North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $45,866.16

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,689.28

How much you need in savings to retire: $692,232

25. Idaho

Annual cost of living: $46,199.21

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,022.33

How much you need in savings to retire: $700,558

26. North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $46,532.26

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,355.38

How much you need in savings to retire: $708,885

27. Florida

Annual cost of living: $46,675

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,498.12

How much you need in savings to retire: $712,453

28. Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $47,388.68

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,211.80

How much you need in savings to retire: $730,295

29. Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $47,816.90

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,640.02

How much you need in savings to retire: $741,000

30. Montana

Annual cost of living: $47,959.63

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,782.75

How much you need in savings to retire: $744,569

31. Virginia

Annual cost of living: $48,292.69

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,115.81

How much you need in savings to retire: $752,895

32. Utah

Annual cost of living: $48,292.69

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,115.81

How much you need in savings to retire: $752,895

33. Nevada

Annual cost of living: $49,149.11

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,972.23

How much you need in savings to retire: $774,306

34. Colorado

Annual cost of living: $50,338.58

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,161.70

How much you need in savings to retire: $804,043

35. Delaware

Annual cost of living: $50,719.21

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,542.33

How much you need in savings to retire: $813,558

36. Arizona

Annual cost of living: $50,909.53

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,732.65

How much you need in savings to retire: $818,316

37. Maine

Annual cost of living: $52,765.11

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,588.23

How much you need in savings to retire: $864,706

38. New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $53,573.95

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,397.07

How much you need in savings to retire: $884,927

39. Washington

Annual cost of living: $53,669.11

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,492.23

How much you need in savings to retire: $887,306

40. Vermont

Annual cost of living: $54,620.69

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,443.81

How much you need in savings to retire: $911,095

41. Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $55,096.48

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,919.60

How much you need in savings to retire: $922,990

42. New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $56,285.96

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,109.08

How much you need in savings to retire: $952,727

43. Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $56,856.91

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,680.03

How much you need in savings to retire: $967,001

44. Maryland

Annual cost of living: $57,760.91

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $39,584.03

How much you need in savings to retire: $989,601

45. Alaska

Annual cost of living: $59,806.80

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $41,629.92

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,040,748

46. Oregon

Annual cost of living: $60,663.23

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,486.35

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,062,159

47. Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $63,042.18

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $44,865.30

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,121,632

48. New York

Annual cost of living: $68,371.02

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $50,194.14

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,254,854

49. California

Annual cost of living: $69,893.55

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $51,716.67

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,292,917

50. Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $88,306.62

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $70,129.74

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,753,244

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 3rd quarter 2021 cost-of-living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, September 2021, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 8, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State