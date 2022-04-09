This is *exactly* how long you should work out for to improve your mental health

While there are plenty of physical benefits to working out, like strengthening your muscles and improving your heart health, there are also plenty of pros for your mental wellbeing too. And, if boosting your mental health is one of the biggest drivers when you hit the gym, you might be wondering exactly how long you need to workout for, in order to feel those mental health benefits.

Well, wonder no more, as a study carried out by fitness brand ASICS has discovered just that... to the minute. According to their study – which over 3000 people took part in – just 15 minutes and nine seconds of physical activity can trigger a "mental uplift". That's half as long as your favourite episode of Friends or the equivalent to the power nap you take on your lunch break, FYI.

According to the NHS' physical activity guidelines, adults aged 19-64 should "do some type of physical activity every day". As for what that should entail, the NHS advises that adults should aim to:

Do strengthening activities that work all the major muscle groups at least two days a week

Do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity each week or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week

Spread exercise evenly over four to five days a week, or across the whole week

As well as listing off the physical benefits of exercising regularly, the NHS' summary of how working out can improve your mental health backs up the findings of ASICS' study. "Research shows that physical activity can also boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy," the NHS website says, in addition to reducing "your risk of stress, clinical depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease."

Now that we know what physical activity can do for your mental health, what can happen to your mental wellbeing if you don't partake in exercise? Investigating what happens to your mind and mood when you stop exercising for a period of time, ASICS' study also found that participant's cognitive and emotional wellbeing declined when they didn't work out for one week.

Specifically, the study found that when previously active people stopped moving for a week, their confidence dropped by 20%, their positivity fell by 16%, their energy levels slumped by 23% and their ability to cope with stress reduced by 22% as well. "After just one week of no exercise, participants' overall State of Mind score dropped by an average of 18%," a statement explaining the findings of the study said.



To learn more about ASICS' study, or take part in the Mind Uplifter challenge yourself, head here.

