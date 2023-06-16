When Exactly Does A Baby Become A Toddler?
At some point, usually around the time they start to walk, parents will switch from calling their child a baby to proudly referring to them as a toddler.
Then, as they grow a bit more, it becomes unclear when you should stop calling them a toddler. Is three still within the toddler age bracket? Or are they a full-on child now? Honestly, it’s all a bit confusing.
If, like me, you’re interested in the specifics of when toddlerhood starts (and ends), here’s what you need to know.
When does a baby become a toddler?
There’s no universal age chart that tells us exactly what to call kids at what ages, but the NHS does have a helpful guide that parents can go by (and it’s also useful because this is the terminology doctors and other NHS workers will use when discussing children in healthcare settings).
A baby, according to the health service, is up to one year old. Then the term toddler is used to describe children aged one to three years old.
And then anyone aged four to 12 is known as a child. And then from 13 they enter the teens.
In the US, however, the guidance is a little different. A toddler is a child aged 1-3 years. Then they’re known as pre-schoolers between three and five years old.
Middle childhood is then known as the age between six and 11 years old.
Toddler milestones
Below is a list of the typical milestones toddlers will reach at various ages, according to NHS Cambridgeshire Community Services.
However it’s worth noting that all kids are different, so some may achieve these sooner or a bit later than others – and that’s totally OK.
At around 12 months...
Physical
Sits well and gets into sitting position alone
Pulls to stand from sitting position and can sit down again
Walks around furniture
May crawl or bottom shuffle
May stand alone
Help turn the pages of a book
Throw a small ball
Be able to pick up a piece of string with first finger and thumb
Communication
Points at objects
Responds to own name
When dressing, will hold out arm or foot to help
Makes more meaningful sounds like mamma, dadda
At around 18 months...
Physical
Walks well
Can walk upstairs holding an adult’s hand
Can stack blocks on top of each other
Turn the page of a book
Communication
Says several single words
Recognises and points to parts of the body
Enjoys nursery rhymes and tries to join in
Obeys simple commands, such as ‘bring me your shoes’
At around two years old...
Physical
Tries to kick a ball
Runs well
Jumps with both feet leaving the floor at the same time
Holds pencil by using thumb and first two fingers
Can string small items such as beads and pasta onto a string
Drinks from a cup with no lid
Communication
Likes to pretend and role play
Can name well known objects
Correctly uses words like ‘I’, ‘Mine’ and ‘You’
Will correctly put two – three words together
At around three years old...
Physical
Will walk on tiptoes when shown
Walks upstairs with alternate feet, still puts both feet on each step when coming down
Catches a large ball
Pedals a tricycle
Climbs walls
Communication
Can say own name, age and sex
Can say numbers up to 10
Pretend play is more vivid
Plays with other children and takes turns
Understands and uses ‘You’, ‘Me’, ‘I’