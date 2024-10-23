🎥 It's exactly 13 years since one of the Premier League's greatest ever assists

It's 13 years to the day since one of the Premier League's greatest ever results and one of its best ever assists.

Roberto Mancini's Manchester City went to Old Trafford on October 23, 2011 and provided, arguably, the single best away performance the top-flight has ever witnessed.

Iconic goals from Mario Balotelli and Sergio Agüero have gone down in Manchester City folklore.

But nothing from that 6-1 derby win has ever topped David Silva's absolutely ridiculous assist for Edin Džeko's late goal.

The touch, the technique and the timing are all genuinely world class, but it's the audacity that still shocks most.

What a player he was.

📸 ANDREW YATES - 2011 AFP