exactEarth Announces Q2 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Increased total revenue by 33%

Increased Subscription Services revenue by 34%

Increased 2021 guidance for Subscription Services annual revenue growth to 21-26% from 15-20%

Generated positive Adjusted EBITDA of $840 thousand

Completed the redemption of all convertible debentures

CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - exactEarth Ltd. ("the Company"), a leading provider of Satellite-AIS data services, announces its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended April 30, 2021. All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q2 and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

Revenue was $5.9 million, up 33% compared to $4.4 million in Q2 2020; revenue Year-to-Date ("YTD") was $11.2 million, up 32% compared to $8.5 million in the same period last year.

Subscription Services 1 revenue was $5.2 million, up 34% compared to Q2 2020; subscription Services revenue YTD was $10.1 million, up 30% compared to $7.7 million in the same period last year.

New Order Bookings were $6.5 million compared to $3.5 million in Q2 2020; New Order Bookings YTD were $10.8 million compared to $10.6 million in the same period last year.

Order Bookings backlog at the end of Q2 2021 was $27.1 million compared to $24.9 million at the end of Q2 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was a gain of $840 thousand compared to a loss of ($548) thousand in Q2 2020; Adjusted EBITDA YTD was a gain of $1.7 million compared to a loss of ($299) thousand in the same period last year.

Cash used in operations was ($1.1) million compared to cash used in operations of ($1.3) million in Q2 2020; Cash used in operations YTD was ($325) thousand compared to cash used in operations of ($3.2) million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $6.7 million at the end of Q2 2021 compared to $7.5 million at the end of Fiscal 2020.

Completed the redemption of the convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due 2023.

Announced participation in MDA's Dark Vessel Detection program, which is supporting the Canadian Government's fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated ("IUU") fishing.

Launched exactAIS Platinum Plus to enhance vessel detection in ports and regions of high vessel density.

Announced a $6.0 million Revolving Credit Facility from National Bank of Canada, which remains undrawn as of the date of this press release.

"We continued to execute on our growth plan in Q2, which led to significant increases in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and to high levels of recurring revenue and customer retention," said Peter Mabson, CEO at exactEarth. "In addition, strong New Order Bookings led to an increase in Order Backlog at quarter-end giving us good visibility on revenue for the second half of the year. As a result of our solid performance in the first half of the year and our positive outlook for the remainder of 2021, we are pleased to increase our guidance for Subscription Services revenue growth in 2021 to 21-26% from our previous target of 15-20% growth. Our strong year over year Adjusted EBITDA growth is a reflection of the high contribution margin we derive from revenue growth in this data services business."

Mr. Mabson continued: "Going forward, we remain focused on expanding our customer base and increasing the level of services provided to those customers. We believe we have the world's largest database of vessel movements with more than 40 billion data records spanning over ten years, and, together with our partners, we are only beginning to scratch the surface on using analytics and artificial intelligence to derive additional value from this dataset. To achieve our goals, we are investing this year in both our direct salesforce as well as our channel partner relationships and we are also looking to expand our application partner base while increasing our own internal analytics capabilities."

Sean Maybee, CFO at exactEarth added: "We strengthened our balance sheet and improved our financial flexibility in Q2 with the redemption of our convertible debentures and the addition of a new $6.0 million credit facility with National Bank. With these achievements in place, we are well positioned to maintain our momentum, invest in the business and explore new growth opportunities."

Q2 and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Financial Review

Total revenue in the three- and six-month periods ended April 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021" and "YTD 2021") was $5.9 million and $11.2 million, compared to $4.4 million and $8.5 million in the same prior year periods. Subscription Services revenue was 89% of total revenue in Q2 2021 and 90% of total revenue in the YTD 2021 period.

Data Products revenue and Other Products & Services revenue combined in Q2 2021 was $662 thousand and $1.2 million for the YTD 2021 period, compared to $513 thousand and $807 thousand in the respective prior year periods. Data Products revenue and Other Products & Services revenue is typically generated from on-demand customer requests and/or projects, including the sale of historical datasets, which results in variability in quarter-to-quarter revenue levels from these segments.

Total revenue and Subscription Services revenue growth for Q2 2021 and for the YTD 2021 period was driven primarily by customer growth in the commercial market segment. Commercial market revenue was up 46% in Q2 2021 and 40% for the YTD period. Government market revenue was down 6% in Q2 2021 and up 3% for the YTD period.

Order Bookings backlog at April 30, 2021 was $27.1 million compared to $24.9 million at the end of Q2 2020. The Company's foreign currency denominated Order Bookings backlog is affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, which resulted in a decrease to stated backlog of $162 thousand in Q2 2021 and $1.1 million for the YTD 2021 period. Revenue of $9.5 million from the current revenue backlog is forecasted to be earned in the remainder of Fiscal 2021.

Gross margin for Q2 2021 and the YTD 2021 period was 50% and 51%, compared to 32% and 40% in the respective periods of the prior year. Gross margin improved year-over-year due primarily to revenue growth. Cost of revenue, excluding a favourable one-time $648 thousand net adjustment recognized in Q1 2020 related to the completion of the amended L3Harris agreement, was lower for both periods in 2021.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense for Q2 2021 and the YTD 2021 period was $1.9 million and $4.7 million, compared to $2.6 million and $4.3 million in the respective periods of the prior year. The Q2 2021 decrease was primarily due to the net recovery of bad debt expense related to a distributor in China as well as a decrease in travel expenses. This was partially offset by an increase in payroll, management incentive compensation, marketing and legal expenses. The YTD 2021 increase was primarily due to an increase in the value of directors' fees paid in DSUs arising from the appreciating stock price, as well as an increase in payroll, management incentive compensation, and legal expenses. This was partially offset by the net recovery of bad debt expense and decrease in travel expenses.

Product development and research and development ("R&D") expense for Q2 2021 and for the YTD 2021 period was $332 thousand and $523 thousand, compared to $208 thousand and $512 thousand in the respective periods of the prior year. The year-over-year increases primarily reflect the Company's ongoing development of web-based functionality and new analytics-based product offerings.

Adjusted EBITDA1 gains for Q2 2021 and the YTD 2021 period were $840 thousand and $1.7 million, compared to losses of ($548) thousand and ($299) thousand in the respective periods of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA improved year-over-year primarily due to higher revenue and increased gross margin.

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended April 30 Six months ended April 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 100 $ (2,878) $ (1,234) $ (3,491) Interest income

(12)

(20)

(26)

(54) Interest expense

149

434

646

860 Income tax expense

51

45

109

119 Depreciation and amortization

177

237

355

491 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

377

(201)

819

(368) Long-term incentive plan expense

119

145

1,164

454 Impairment loss

-

838

-

838 COVID-19-related ECL

(121)

852

(93)

852 Adjusted EBITDA $ 840 $ (548) $ 1,740 $ (299)

Net income for Q2 2021 was $100 thousand, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($2.9) million, or ($0.13) per basic and diluted share, in Q2 2020. Net loss for the YTD 2021 period was ($1.2) million, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of ($3.5) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share in the same period last year. Net loss improved year-over-year due to higher revenue, higher gross margin and an $838 thousand impairment loss incurred in Q2 2020.

Cash used in operations in Q2 2021 and for the YTD 2021 period was ($1.1) million and ($325) thousand, compared to cash used in operations of ($1.3) million and ($3.2) million in the respective periods of the prior year. Cash flows used in operations in Q2 2021 resulted from adjustments in non-cash working capital balances. exactEarth's cash, cash-equivalents and short-term investments were $6.7 million at April 30, 2021 compared to $7.5 million at October 31, 2020.

On January 8, 2021, exactEarth issued a redemption notice to redeem in full all of its outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 13, 2023, which amounted to an aggregate of $13.0 million. As anticipated, on February 8, 2021, all holders converted the Debentures prior to Redemption. In connection with the conversion the Company issued an aggregate of 27,369,585 common shares to satisfy the principal amount and accrued and unpaid interest.

As of June 9, 2021, the number of basic and fully-diluted issued and outstanding common shares was 49,816,065 and 52,362,249, respectively.

Q2 2021 Conference Call

exactEarth will hold a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its Q2 2021 and YTD 2021 financial results. The call will be hosted by Mr. Peter Mabson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Sean Maybee, Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE ID: 6945348

DATE: Thursday, June 10, 2021

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450

WEBCAST LINK: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1461054&tp_key=1c04fd6bc9

TAPED REPLAY: 1-855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833

REPLAY CODE: 6945348

The taped replay will be available for seven days and the archived webcast will be available for 90 days.

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of exactEarth website at www.exactearth.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

1,2Non-IFRS Measures

We measure Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), plus unrealized foreign exchange losses, share-based compensation costs, impairment losses, share of equity investment loss and COVID-19 related allowances for doubtful accounts, less interest income and unrealized foreign exchange gains. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the income generated by our main business activities before taking into consideration how they are financed or taxed and exclude the impact of items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity and cash flows.

The Company defines "Order Bookings" as the dollar sum of contracts for the supply of products and services to its customers. "Order Bookings backlog" is the dollar sum of revenue that is expected to be recognized derived from customer contracts. Order Bookings and Order Bookings backlog are indicative of firm future revenue streams; however, they do not provide a guarantee of future net income and provide no information about the timing of future revenue.

We define Subscription Revenue as the dollar sum of fully executed contracts for our products and/or services to our customers that are subscription-based, typically sold with a one-year period of service and recognized in our "Subscription Services" segmented revenue.

About exactEarth Ltd.

exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world's oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth's second-generation constellation, exactView RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth's surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites. www.exactearth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding exactEarth's future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, including statements regarding, among other things, expectations of our exactView RT offering relative to competitors, expectations of the exactView RT capabilities driving growth, growth opportunities for the Company in the maritime information services market and expectations related to subscription revenue. exactEarth uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by exactEarth in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors exactEarth believes are appropriate under the relevant circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to exactEarth's expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause exactEarth's actual results, historical financial statements, or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors include, without limitation: uncertainty in the global economic environment; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; delays in the purchasing decisions of exactEarth's customers; the competition exactEarth faces in its industry and/or marketplace; the further delayed launch of satellites, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customers and the market generally, the reduced scope of significant existing contracts; the impact of anticipated benefits of satisfying the convertible debentures; and the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of exactEarth's products or services.

exactEarth™ Ltd. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)





As at

As at





April 30,

October 31,





2021

2020





$

$ ASSETS







Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

6,692

7,423

Short-term investments

-

29

Accounts receivable

3,539

3,215

Unbilled revenue

1,032

1,698

Prepaid expenses

712

392

Other current assets

437

359 Total current assets

12,412

13,116













Property, plant and equipment

5,157

5,272

Intangible assets

1,193

1,286

Other long-term assets

489

566 Total assets

19,251

20,240











LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)







Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,236

6,402

Deferred revenue

2,803

2,548 Total current liabilities

8,039

8,950













Loans payable

1,642

11,131

Long-term incentive plan liability

2,064

1,124

Other long-term liabilities

103

1,660 Total liabilities

11,848

22,865











Shareholders' equity (deficiency)









Share capital

138,934

123,923

Contributed surplus

1,160

4,956

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(108)

(155)

Deficit

(132,583)

(131,349) Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

7,403

(2,625)











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)

19,251

20,240

exactEarth™ Ltd. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) For the six months ended April 30, 2021

Total

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Share

Capital

Contributed

Surplus





$

$

$ $

$ Balance at October 31, 2020

(2,625)

(131,349)

(155)

123,923

4,956

Stock-based compensation

95

-

-

13

82

Restricted share units

(449)

-

-

511

(960)

Debenture conversion

11,569

-

-

14,487

(2,918)

Comprehensive income (loss)

(1,187)

(1,234)

47

-

- Balance at April 30, 2021

7,403

(132,583)

(108)

138,934

1,160























For the six months ended April 30, 2020

























$

$

$ $

$ Balance at October 31, 2019

2,119

(126,238)

(113)

123,823

4,647

Stock-based compensation

79

-

-

11

68

Restricted share units

180

-

-

89

91

Comprehensive loss

(3,555)

(3,491)

(64)

-

- Balance at April 30, 2020

(1,177)

(129,729)

(177)

123,923

4,806

exactEarth™ Ltd. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share figures) (unaudited)







Three months ended

Six months ended







April 30,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020







$

$

$

$













































Revenue



5,876

4,407

11,240

8,540

Cost of revenue



2,939

2,984

5,522

5,043

Gross profit



2,937

1,423

5,718

3,497













































Selling, general and administrative



1,875

2,560

4,674

4,340

Product development and research

and development



332

208

523

512

Depreciation and amortization



177

237

355

491

Impairment loss



-

838

-

838 Income (loss) from operations



553

(2,420)

166

(2,684)





















Other expenses



















Other expense



18

-

27

-

Foreign exchange loss (gain)



247

(1)

644

(118)

Interest income



(12)

(20)

(26)

(54)

Interest expense



149

434

646

860 Total other expenses



402

413

1,291

688

Income tax expense



51

45

109

119 Net income (loss)



100

(2,878)

(1,234)

(3,491)





















Other comprehensive income (loss)



















Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:

















Foreign currency translation, net of income tax expense of nil 110

(2)

47

(64)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)



110

(2)

47

(64)





















Comprehensive income (loss)



210

(2,880)

(1,187)

(3,555)





















Earnings (loss) per share



















Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.00

(0.13)

(0.03)

(0.16)





exactEarth™ Ltd. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended





April 30,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020





$

$

$

$ Operating activities

















Net income (loss)

100

(2,878)

(1,234)

(3,491) Add (deduct) items not involving cash

















Non-cash interest

36

131

315

249

Depreciation and amortization

177

237

355

491

Impairment Loss

-

838

-

838

Operating grant recognized on SIF loan

(8)

(152)

(156)

(361)

Long-term incentive plan expense

119

145

1,164

454

Net change in non-cash balances

(1,520)

343

(769)

(1,331) Cash flows used in operating activities

(1,096)

(1,336)

(325)

(3,151)



















Investing activities

















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(126)

(1,195)

(667)

(1,573)

Reimbursement of acquisition costs of property, plant

and equipment

-

331

-

331 Cash flows used in investing activities

(126)

(864)

(667)

(1,242)



















Financing activities

















Government loan repayment

-

(82)

-

(205)

Government loan advance

258

375

688

1,208

Payment of principal portion of lease obligations

(43)

(36)

(76)

(73)

Debenture transaction costs

(91)

-

(91)

- Cash flows from financing activities

124

257

521

930



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(162)

107

(260)

111



















Net decrease in cash

(1,260)

(1,836)

(731)

(3,352) Cash, beginning of the period

7,952

8,672

7,423

10,188 Cash, end of the period

6,692

6,836

6,692

6,836



















Supplemental cash flow information

















Interest paid

2

4

199

203

Interest received

-

8

-

32

Income taxes paid

51

45

109

119

