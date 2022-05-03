The exact coral lipstick Blake Lively wore to the Met Ball

Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Yes, Blake Lively's Versace dress for Monday night's Met Gala was beyond iconic, but can we talk about the fact that after years, literally years, of searching, she's finally found the summer coral lipstick we've always wanted.

It's like you want to switch up your regular nude for the warmer months, but you don't want an orange because you still want an every day shade and you don't want an orange based red for the exact same reason.

But no one seems to make a coral shade that doesn't make you look like a sickly Victorian child.

Step forward then Blake, whose makeup last night was the summer inspiration we have always been searching for.

Thankfully, her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, shared a breakdown of every single product he used on her face.

Well, actually, technically he didn't. He shared that he used Charlotte Tilbury products and Charlotte Tilbury then shared the complete breakdown.

Either way, the outcome is the same. We now know what coral lipstick we're buying.

And that is Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Sexy Sienna. Which yes, Charlotte did name after actress Sienna Miller.

Now, word of warning. If you sell this lipstick out before I finish my shift I will literally scream.

I know it sounds dramatic but you try getting up at 5.30am to write about how beautiful everyone looked at the Met Ball when you haven't even washed your face yet.

Follow Laura on Instagram.

You Might Also Like