These are the exact beauty products Ariana Grande used in her GRWM TikTok, which has 2 million views

Ariana Grande may love a neutral glam beauty look on the red carpet, but she’s all about wearable minimal makeup when off-duty. And the star isn’t gatekeeping her low-key makeup routine. The 29-year-old singer recently posted her “quick and cute” beauty routine on TikTok that (unsurprisingly) included a full dose of her own r.e.m. beauty line.

In her GRWM TikTok, which has 2 million views (and counting) on the platform, a very blonde Grande exclusively uses products from her own line, giving fans a peek at her favorite products and shades. She even hints at possible upcoming releases from r.e.m. beauty: foundation and contour.

If you haven’t yet dabbled in r.e.m. beauty, the much-hyped celebrity makeup line is all about super-wearable products and intergalactic levels of shimmer. Most shades in the line are neutral-minded rather than hyper-pigmented, which reflects Grande’s personal makeup preferences if her behind-the-scenes TikTok is any indication. Plus, all of r.e.m. beauty’s formulas are vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free. Simply put, there’s a whole lot to love about the brand.

@arianagrande what are your favorite / must have @r.e.m.beauty products so far? ♡ these are some of mine 🌀🌀🌀🌀 ♬ Hear Me Out – Frou Frou

Grande goes fast in her tutorial, which is part of the appeal of her given look. This celebrity makeup routine is actually doable in the early mornings! But in all the hustle, you may have missed the exact products Grande used to get her no-makeup makeup look. Worry not if you couldn’t keep up: Here’s a detailed breakdown of Grande’s chosen top products from r.e.m. beauty — shades and all.

In her beauty GRWM, Grande starts off her look using several shades of r.e.m. beauty’s Sweetener Concealer to perfect her complexion. While using the product, Grande teased some possible upcoming products for r.e.m. beauty that may change up her routine in the near future. “I use our Sweetener Concealer for pretty much everything — base, concealer and contour….for now,” she captioned this portion of the video. Sounds like foundation and contour could be on the horizon.

Grande adds a natural radiance to her look using her brand’s Interstellar Highlight Topper in the shade Miss Mercury. The warm champagne shade is the star’s favorite highlight shade, with Grande saying she “always” uses the product for her noted glow.

For a natural flush, the singer turns to r.e.m. beauty’s Eclipse Clush & Lip Stick in the shade Audition, which is a nude rose hue. In her GRWM TikTok, Grande wrote that the shade is her current favorite blush color but that her favorite shade often changes.

For her chosen eye look, Grande turns to r.e.m. beauty’s Thank U, Next Favorite Things Eye Set. The set includes a limited-edition eyeshadow palette featuring six neutral and soft pink shades, r.e.m. beauty Dream Lashes with jewel detailing and the brand’s At The Borderline Eyeliner Marker in Bold Black. The result is a natural eye with Grande’s signature winged liner.

To blend her natural lashes with the bejeweled falsies, Grande uses r.e.m. beauty’s Flourishing Lengthening Mascara. The formula promises to be volumizing, lifting and flake-free — all must-haves in a mascara.

To perfectly lay her dyed-blonde brows, Grande uses the brand’s Space Shape Brow Gel. The clear formula gives a laminated effect to the brows thanks to a comblike applicator. “The very best applicator and formula, if I do say so myself,” Grande captioned this portion of the video.

To line her lips and add lasting color, the star uses her brand’s Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker in Popular. The soft strawberry-pink color won’t dry out your lips, and it leaves a natural-looking finish, which is rare for a lip marker.

r.e.m. beauty On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss in Scrunchie, $17

To add glossy color to her lip look, Grande turns to On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss in Scrunchie, which is a nude rose color. The gloss gives the lips a fuller look thanks to cooling, tingling plumping action. But that’s not all.

r.e.m. beauty Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss, $20

To enhance her already glossy lip, Grande tops everything off with r.e.m. beauty’s Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss. The high-shine gloss adds a latex-like shine to lips, plumping your pout with warm tingling. Plus, it’s non-sticky and smells like vanilla.

