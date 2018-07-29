Ex-WWE wrestler Brian Christopher dead at age 46

Former WWE wrestler Brian Christopher, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, died Sunday at the age of 46. (Photo courtesy WWE)
Former World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler Brian Christopher (real name Brian Lawler), died Sunday after reportedly hanging himself in a Memphis, Tennessee, jail, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Christopher, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, was 46 years old. Christopher was placed on life support and surrounded by his family at the time of his death, according to TMZ Sports.

“Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon.”

“WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away,” the WWE said in a statement. “Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.”

Why was Brian Christopher in jail?

According to TMZ Sports, Christopher was arrested on July 7 for DUI and evading Tennessee police officers. A 12-ounce can of alcohol was reportedly found open in his car’s center console and his bail was set at $40,000. In June, Christopher was arrested for allegedly not having the funds to cover a hotel bill at the Hampton Inn in Memphis, Tennessee, according to TMZ Sports.

Brian Christopher’s WWE run as part of Too Cool

Christopher went by Grandmaster Sexay, one-half of the Too Cool tag team along with Scotty 2 Hotty. The duo would eventually add Rikishi into the mix as the now trio were best known for their hip-hop inspired choreographed dance routines after matches. In 2000, Too Cool would win the WWE Tag Team titles for the first and only time, defeating Edge and Christian.

Brian Christopher was one of three deaths in the wrestling world

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Nikolai Volkoff (real name Josip Nikolai Peruzović) died at the age of 70, the WWE announced on Sunday. Volkoff played a larger-than-life Russian villain and was one-half of a tag team with The Iron Sheik. Volkoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 after a wrestling career of 40-plus years.

Brickhouse Brown (real name Fredrick Seawright) died Sunday at the age of 57 from cancer, according to the Wrestling Observer. Brown was best known for his time in the USWA, AWA and CWA.

Twitter reaction from the wrestling world on the deaths of Brian Christopher, Nikolai Volkoff and Brickhouse Brown







