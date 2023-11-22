Ex-wife of comparison site mogul banned from roads for drink-driving

Police said Liza Nixon was so intoxicated her speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet - Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

The ex-wife of a business tycoon behind the price comparison website TravelSupermarket.com has been banned from the roads for two years after she was caught driving home drunk from a Halloween party – after claiming she had been spooked by guests.

Liza Nixon, 55, who had been drinking prosecco tested nearly three times the alcohol limit after police stopped her white Sport HSE Dynam following a tip off.

Officers said the mother-of-one was so intoxicated her speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet, stumbling as she walked to the police car.

She later said she planned to get a cab home from the Halloween themed party at a farm in the village of Little Budworth, Cheshire but decided to drive the 17 miles to her £1.4 million property in Mollington, near Chester, after being ‘‘spooked’’ by two of the guests.

At Chester Magistrates’ Court, Nixon, whose ex-husband Chris was formerly managing director of the TravelSupermarket.com site, admitted drink-driving and was also ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

The court heard Mr Nixon, 50, wrote a character reference in support of his former spouse.

‘Speech was slurred’

The incident occurred at 12.30am on October 29 this year after police spotted Nixon driving out of the car park of a rugby club in Chester.

Lionel Cope, prosecuting, said: ‘‘Officers had earlier received information of a drunk driver in a vehicle in a white Range Rover travelling towards Chester and saw it exiting the rugby club on Hare Lane.

“They noticed there was a female in the driver’s seat and the female continued to pull out of the car park. The officer went in front of her and drove for 20 yards and then activated his lights to stop the vehicle.

“It was believed the lady was under the influence of alcohol as her speech was slurred and she was clearly unsteady on her feet. She stumbled to the police car and sat in the back of the police car.”

A breath test reading showed Nixon had 103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35mg.

A probation report compiled on Nixon said: “She has been very candid in interview and very cooperative. She attended a party in Little Budworth and had driven over there at 6pm in the evening.

“She arrived there about 6.30pm and her intention was to consume one glass of prosecco but decisions were made about 8pm that she would start to consume more alcohol and then get a taxi home.”

‘She is extremely remorseful’

The report continued that she had panicked when unable to pinpoint the address of the rural farm, and “did not feel particularly comfortable” around two female guests who were outside vaping, and instead decided to get in her car and drive home.

“She was out of her comfort zone and made a stupid decision,” the report adds.

Nixon’s counsel Kathrine Wright said: “She had been at a Halloween party and had driven there not planning to drink. In fact, she ended up having a few drinks and intended to get a taxi home. But they could not get out, as the location was quite remote.

‘‘She was left with two women and did not feel safe and after a while she made the decision, which she accepts was a completely stupid one, to drive home. She is extremely remorseful for what she describes as a stupid mistake.”