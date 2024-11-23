Ex West Ham United Veteran Vying With Argentine Star To Start Hellas Verona Vs Inter Milan Serie A Clash

Marko Arnautovic is vying with Joaquin Correa to start for Inter Milan in this afternoon’s Serie A clash with Hellas Verona.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is thinking about how to manage the fitness of his squad over the next few matches. Starting with this evening’s clash with Verona.

Inter return to Serie A action against the Gialloblu. They are playing away at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

And there will be one notable name absent from Inter’s list of attacking options.

Nerazzurri captain Lautaro Martinez has pulled out of the squad due to flu-like symptoms.

Therefore, Inter coach Inzaghi will have to name an attack without the player who has been talismanic in front of goal.

Marko Arnautovic & Joaquin Correa Vying To Start For Inter Vs Hellas Verona

According to Tuttosport, however, even if Martinez had been fit and available, he would not have started in this afternoon’s match.

Rather, Inzaghi’s plan had been to leave the captain on the bench.

Martinez was not at his best in terms of fitness even without his illness. And Inzaghi is thinking about squad rotation.

Therefore, the Inter coach’s idea is to have Martinez and Mehdi Taremi start against RB Leipzig in the Champions League next week.

Marcus Thuram, meanwhile, will lead the line for Inter this afternoon.

But the big question is who will partner the Frenchman in attack.

Inzaghi has a couple of potential options available. According to Tuttosport, the Inter coach is ready to hand a rare start to either Marko Arnautovic or Joaquin Correa.

Arnautovic has only started against Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys so far this season, with both starts coming in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Correa has yet to start for Inter this season. He has had a few minutes off the bench here and there.

And in fact, Correa had been widely expected to leave Inter during the summer transfer window.

However, the Argentine international stayed at the Nerazzurri. He has been reintegrated into the squad.

And according to Tuttosport, both of Correa and Arnautovic are candidates to start for Inter this afternoon.