Ex-West Bengal Minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Arrested on Graft Charge

Former West Bengal Minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee was arrested on Sunday, 22 August, for allegedly being involved for misappropriation of nearly Rs 10 crore, an officer said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the report, the former Trinamool Congress MLA from Bishnupur was arrested following an investigation into allegations of financial irregularities of money related to e-tendering when he was chairman of the local civic body in 2020, the police officer said.

“An investigation was carried out by the SDPO, Bishnupur into the allegations of financial irregularities of Rs 9.91 crore. Mukherjee was arrested after he failed to give satisfactory answers to queries,” Bankura SP Dhritiman Sarkar told PTI.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Bishnupur organisational district president Sujit Agasthi alleged that Mukherjee had joined the BJP before the Assembly elections in the state but he was not actively involved.

“The allegations against him are of the time when he was in Trinamool Congress. Has the government woken up now?” the BJP leader asked.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on Hot News by The Quint.Ex-West Bengal Minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Arrested on Graft ChargeIn Pics: Saif, Kareena, Taimur, Jeh In Mumbai After Maldives Holiday . Read more on Hot News by The Quint.