Ex-Watergate Prosecutor Spots ‘Extremely Bad Omen’ For Donald Trump Legal Team

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on Sunday warned Donald Trump’s legal team against gratuitous attempts to delay the trail of the former president on new charges related to his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election result.

Trump has claimed the charges, the latest of his legal woes, are a bid to interfere with the 2024 election, in which he is currently the Republican frontrunner. Delays could mean the trial doesn’t take place until, potentially, he is back in the White House.

Akerman, appearing on CNN, noted how U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has been assigned to oversee the case, appears not to be willing to accept any pointless postponements.

“I think this is an extremely bad omen for the Trump defense team,” said Akerman.

“Because it’s obvious that this judge is not going to take any nonsense,” he added.

Akerman predicted Chutkan would “push this case ahead” and envisioned a trial for Trump in January or February 2024.

