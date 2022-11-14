Ex-Virginia football player sought in campus shooting that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

A former University of Virginia football player is a suspect in a fatal shooting on campus Sunday night that left three dead and two others wounded, university officials said.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, the campus was still under lockdown as local authorities search for Christopher Darnell Jones in connection to the shooting that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Jones remains enrolled as a student, according to university president Jim Ryan. He is listed on the 2018 football roster as a freshman running back from Petersburg, Va. He did not appear in any games for the Cavaliers.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

“One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous,” Ryan said Monday morning. “Our University Police Department has joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect and we will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves.”

According to university officials, gunfire was reported at a parking garage on Culbreth Road on the northern end of campus. All Monday classes were canceled as a shelter in place order was put in place.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is reporting that one of those who died in the shooting is D’Sean Perry, a junior linebacker on the Virginia football team. Perry’s father confirmed the news to the Times-Dispatch. Perry appeared in 15 games over the past three seasons for Virginia, including Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh.

The names of the other victims have not been identified at this time The two victims who survived the shooting are “receiving medical care,” Ryan said.