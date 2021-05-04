Ex-Villa star died after being tasered and kicked by police officer, jury told

Richard Vernalls and Matthew Cooper, PA
·6 min read

Ex-Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson died after being tasered three times and kicked at least twice to the head by an “angry” police officer, a murder trial jury has heard.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told West Mercia Police Constable Benjamin Monk denies the murder and manslaughter of the 48-year-old former footballer, who also played for Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Opening the Crown’s case against the 42-year-old officer, who was charged after a three-year inquiry into Mr Atkinson’s death in 2016 in Telford, Shropshire, prosecution counsel Alexandra Healy alleged the ex-footballer was tasered for 33 seconds, more than six times the standard five-second phase.

The QC told the court on Tuesday that Mr Atkinson, who had serious health problems including end stage renal failure, moved towards the officers after they were called to a disturbance in Meadow Close, Telford, at about 1.30am.

Aston Villa &#x002013; Dalian Atkinson
Dalian Atkinson, who played for Aston Villa from 1991 to 1995 (Archive/PA)

Outlining the Crown’s case, the prosecutor said the third deployment of a Taser by Monk was “completely effective” and caused Mr Atkinson neuro-muscular incapacitation before he fell forwards onto the road.

The barrister told the jury: “The standard default setting of a Taser is a five-second phase, but it is possible to override that by continuing to depress the trigger.

“And Pc Monk continued to depress the trigger for over six times the length of a standard five-second phase.

“The taser was deployed for 33 seconds.”

The prosecution counsel added: “Pc Monk also proceeded to kick Dalian Atkinson.

“At least two kicks were delivered by him to Dalian Atkinson’s forehead with enough force to leave the imprints of the pattern of the laces from the top of his boot on two separate areas of Mr Atkinson’s forehead.”

Dalian Atkinson death
Pc Benjamin Monk arriving at Birmingham Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

Monk’s colleague, Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, is also facing trial charged with assault.

She has pleaded not guilty to a charge alleging she assaulted Mr Atkinson occasioning actual bodily harm before his death on August 15 2016.

The court heard that Monk, who has 14 years’ service in uniform, and Bettley-Smith, who joined the force in February 2015, were in a relationship at the time of the incident.

Addressing Bettley-Smith’s alleged role, Ms Healy claimed the younger officer had struck Mr Atkinson, whilst he was lying on the ground, a number of times with her baton.

The prosecutor added of Monk: “In kicking Dalian Atkinson in the head not once, but on two separate occasions, Pc Monk was not, the prosecution say, acting in self-defence or in defence of another.

“He was no doubt angry that he had been put in fear by this man.

“He chose to take that anger out on Dalian Atkinson by kicking him in the head.

“His training will have taught him, and it is obvious, that the head is a sensitive area.

“In kicking Dalian Atkinson to the head Pc Monk can only, the prosecution say, have only intended to cause really serious injury.”

Ellen Bettley-Smith
Ellen Bettley-Smith (Steve Parsons/PA)

The court heard Mr Atkinson had been a successful professional footballer, playing for Aston Villa between 1991 and 1995.

Ms Healy told the court: “In more recent years he had had a number of serious health issues.

“He had high blood pressure and in fact had heart disease – hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – a disease in which the heart muscles become abnormally thick, which can make it harder for the heart to pump blood around the body.

“He was also suffering from end stage renal failure.”

Describing Mr Atkinson’s behaviour at the scene as disturbed and erratic, Ms Healy said: “He was shouting in the street, demanding to be let into his father’s house.

“It awoke some of the neighbours, one of whom was so concerned that she phoned the police.

“The two defendants were the two police officers who attended the scene in response.

“Police Constable Monk was the more experienced officer and was armed with a Taser. He was equipped, as is standard, with three Taser cartridges. Pc Bettley-Smith was armed with an extendable baton.”

After knocking at the door of the ex-footballer’s father’s home, Monk attempted to taser Mr Atkinson but it was ineffective, the court heard, possibly because the two probes did not attach properly.

Dalian Atkinson death
Police near the scene of the alleged murder in Meadow Close, Telford. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Atkinson then came out of the address and advanced to the end of the drive, prompting Pc Monk to deploy a second Taser cartridge towards Mr Atkinson’s back, which was also ineffective.

Ms Healy went on: “Dalian Atkinson then proceeded to punch the glass pane in the top half of the door to his father’s address, causing it to smash.

“He did not enter the house and there was a further confrontation between the officers and Dalian Atkinson.

“He had come back towards the two officers who were moved backwards away from him in the road.”

The Crown allege Mr Atkinson was then the subject of an unlawful attack after a Taser was used for a third time.

Ms Healy told the court: “A number of residents living in Meadow Close witnessed this attack.

“Their view was that once Dalian Atkinson had fallen to the ground he was unresponsive and still. He was no longer posing any threat to the officers. Nonetheless the two officers set about him.

“Pc Monk is charged with murder. You will want to consider that allegation with very great care. A person is guilty of murder if he unlawfully – and by that I mean not acting in self defence – kills another with the intention of killing or the intention of causing grievous bodily harm to that other.

“The two officers on that night were on duty responding to an emergency call. On any view, they were confronted with a man who was clearly acting in a disturbed and erratic way.

“They were entitled to use reasonable force to defend themselves or protect another. The prosecution do not criticise their conduct prior to the discharge of the third Taser cartridge.

“However, when the deployment of that last cartridge was completely effective, causing Dalian Atkinson to experience that neuromuscular incapacitation and fall to the ground, the prosecution say it was not reasonable to continue to depress the Taser for 33 seconds.”

The court heard an ambulance was called but Mr Atkinson, who had lost consciousness and was unresponsive, went into cardiac arrest en route to hospital and was pronounced dead at 2.45am.

Ms Healy said: “The pathologists and intensive care expert instructed by the prosecution agree that whilst his underlying health conditions meant that Dalian Atkinson was at a greatly increased risk of dying, were it not for the third Taser deployment and the kicks to his head, Dalian Atkinson would not have died that night.

“The two defendants claim they were entitled to use force on Dalian Atkinson whilst he was lying on the ground because he was attempting to get up and they feared for their safety.

“As you listen to the evidence you will of course consider that with great care.”

Latest Stories

  • Tom Wilson sparks brawl with cheap shot, slams Artemi Panarin face first into ice

    Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended five times before, and could be disciplined for another cheap shot on an opponent.

  • Oilers clinch playoff spot with win over Canucks

    Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have accomplished their first goal of the season — making the playoffs.

  • Caufield scores his 2nd straight OT winner as Habs edge Leafs

    The diminutive rookie sniper scored at 4:43 of overtime — his second extra-time winner in 48 hours — after Montreal tied it late as the Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Russell Westbrook piles up historic triple-double, has Wizards primed to crash NBA's play-in party

    Who wants to face Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in a single-game elimination?

  • Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin leaves after one shift following 4-game absence

    It could be a precautionary measure, but it's not a great sign that Alexander Ovechkin could only play 39 seconds in his return to the lineup.

  • Canada's Einarson snaps world curling losing streak, but more COVID among TV staff

    Canada's Kerri Einarson faces a herculean climb to the playoffs at the women's world curling championship.

  • Celtics' Evan Fournier still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms: 'It's like I have a concussion'

    Evan Fournier was diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly a month ago, but he's still dealing with symptoms like blurry vision, depth perception issues and more.

  • Ex-Bengals WR Chad Johnson to make boxing debut on Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard

    The boxer formally known as Ochocinco will likely face another athlete or celebrity.

  • Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board in wake of sexual misconduct investigation

    The Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday that the board accepted Alomar's letter of resignation from the board.

  • Report: Los Angeles County said Vanessa Bryant has no 'viable legal claims' in crash photos lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and others after graphic photos of the crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others were allegedly shared by officers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NFL betting: Trey Lance is already a popular rookie of the year bet

    Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson may have been selected before him, but it’s Trey Lance that is attracting the most betting action for next season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

  • Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are out of the singles draw at the Madrid Open after suffering losses on Tuesday. The 11th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to Kakakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a second-round match at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event. The 15th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, lost 6-1, 6-4 to Casper Ruud of Norway in a first-round match. For Shapovalov, it marked the fourth straight tournament in which he failed to win more than one match. The Canadian struggled with his first serve, putting only 51 per cent in play against Bublik, ranked 44th in the world. Auger-Aliassime never had a break-point opportunity against Ruud, ranked 22nd. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Roma hires Jose Mourinho as its next manager

    Jose Mourinho joins Roma after a rough 17 months with Tottenham.

  • Bubba Wallace to honor trailblazing Black driver Wendell Scott at Darlington

    Scott is the only Black driver to win a race at NASCAR's top level. And that win in 1964 was not without controversy.

  • Terry Bradshaw says Aaron Rodgers is 'weak' for being upset with Packers

    How would Bradshaw deal with Rodgers if he were running the Packers? 'Let him cry.'

  • Midfielder Mason Mount changing perceptions at Chelsea

    It's one of the few mistakes Thomas Tuchel has made in his short but transformative time as Chelsea manager. One he has quickly rectified. Just two days into the job as Frank Lampard’s midseason replacement, Tuchel picked his first Chelsea lineup for a Premier League game against Wolverhampton in late January and, perhaps understandably, he chose to drop Mason Mount. New to English soccer, Tuchel chose to side mostly with experience and players he knew — sturdy defenders Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta, a fellow German in Kai Havertz, a 34-year-old striker in Olivier Giroud. Mount, a 22-year-old midfielder halfway through only his second season at Chelsea, didn’t fit the bill. Fast forward three months and the situation couldn’t be more different. Mount is a player Tuchel cannot do without, a lock in the team — and not a stretch to say maybe Chelsea’s most important player. “He has the full package,” Tuchel said of the playmaker after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fulham in the league on Saturday, when he chose to give some first-choice players a breather between the two legs against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals. Not Mount, though, a player so integral to the team — with his vision, his set pieces, his ability to drive forward with the ball — that apparently he couldn’t be left out. For someone who was first spotted by Chelsea scouts at the age of 6 and then signed by the club as at 9, Mount has come a long way in a short time. Three seasons ago, he was on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, Chelsea’s Dutch feeder club. Two seasons ago, he was on loan at Derby, a second-division English club managed at the time by Lampard. Mount was clearly technically gifted, with a cultured right foot and strong work ethic, but was hardly someone who grabbed the headlines. Last season, he followed Lampard back to Chelsea and was part of the senior squad for the first time, one of the young players regularly used while the club was hindered by a transfer embargo. Unsurprisingly, given his role as an attacking midfielder — like Lampard was — Mount was regarded as something of a pet project for his manager. But he had proved his worth by the end of the season, scoring and assisting in the final-day 2-0 win over Wolves that secured Champions League qualification for Chelsea, and Mount continued to be a regular under Lampard even after the club’s nearly $300 million spending spree in the off-season. Tuchel is now realizing Mount isn’t just potential. He is, in fact, the real thing. “He has big self-confidence, in a very, very positive way,” Tuchel said. “It’s a pleasure to have him, be at his side and guide him and support him. “It’s impressive, he’s not affected by all the praise. This is maybe the most important part. He seems to be a guy who likes the sport and feels an obligation to make the most out of it. And he wants it absolutely badly, so it’s a top mix.” Mount is delivering on the international stage, too, having started the last eight matches for England and now seemingly a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate’s first-choice team for the European Championship in June. He is fronting a new generation of young players, a list that includes Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and best friend Declan Rice. Southgate has long been a fan of Mount, even inviting the midfielder to train with the senior team for a week ahead of the 2018 World Cup. “He is an exceptional player,” Southgate said. “He finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances and scores goals.” Tuchel has discovered this. In the first leg against Madrid, from which Chelsea came away in the ascendancy after a 1-1 draw in Spain, Mount finished with a superior pass completion rate (96%) than Madrid’s superstar midfielders Toni Kroos (92.4%) and Luka Modric (86.9%). Against Fulham, he came off holding his lower back after an awkward fall — but not before producing the highlight of the match when he brought down a long ball from Thiago Silva with a deft touch before slipping in Havertz for a goal with his next touch. In 101 games for Chelsea, Mount has 16 goals and 14 assists — superior numbers than Lampard, the club’s record scorer, had at that stage. Don’t expect Tuchel to drop Mount again. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • UEFA details Euro 2020 rules for teams hit by virus issues

    GENEVA — Teams hit by COVID-19 cases or mandatory quarantine at the European Championship can have their games postponed for up to 48 hours to get new players in, UEFA said Tuesday. UEFA published extra rules for the June 11-July 11 tournament, including raising squad sizes from 23 players to 26 to help teams cope amid the coronavirus pandemic. Euro 2020 is scheduled to play 51 games in 31 days with few days available as back-ups. Matches will be played on schedule if each team has at least 13 players, including one goalkeeper, available for selection. UEFA said teams with fewer than 13 players could have their game “rescheduled within the next 48 hours of the date of the relevant match” and possibly at a different venue. “Any additional player called up to meet the minimum of 13 players requires that an equivalent number of quarantined players are definitively withdrawn from the 26 players list,” the European soccer body said. The team responsible for a game not being played will forfeit it as a 3-0 loss and the national federation will face disciplinary action by UEFA. The emergency rules are similar to those enforced by UEFA this season in its club competitions and Nations League, and upheld in several appeal cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Ukraine and Norway forfeited Nations League games as 3-0 losses last year. Ukraine’s squad was put in quarantine by public health officials in Switzerland. Norway’s squad was stopped from travelling to Romania by a decision of its own health officials. Euro 2020 is being played with 24 teams in 11 cities across Europe with at least 25% of stadium capacity set to be available for all games. Dublin was dropped by UEFA last month after public authorities did not give assurances on how many fans could attend games, and Bilbao was replaced by Seville. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press