Ex-Vice-President Mike Pence joins White House race

Mike Pence in 2018

Former US Vice-President Mike Pence has officially filed paperwork to join an increasingly crowded field of Republicans running for president.

The move pits him against former President Donald Trump, the man he served in the White House for four years from 2017-21.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Trump is currently polling well ahead of his competition.

Mr Pence, 63, is expected to formally launch his campaign with a video and speech on Wednesday.

The former Indiana governor and congressman was an unswervingly loyal deputy to Mr Trump throughout most of their four years in office.

But he has distanced himself from his former boss since the riot by Trump supporters at the US Capitol in January 2021.

Mr Trump pressured Mr Pence to overturn Joe Biden's election victory when he presided over the certification of results in Congress.

But Mr Pence refused, drawing the ire of Trump supporters, some of whom were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" as they stormed the halls of Congress.

The former vice-president said in March that Mr Trump's encouragement of the rioters had "endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day".

Primary elections to select the Republican nominee for president begin next February, and candidates are already on the campaign trail seeking to corral votes.

Whoever wins the most votes will be crowned in summer 2024 at the Republican National Convention and probably challenge President Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee, in the November 2024 general election.

Mr Pence, who describes himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order", is expected to position himself as a continuation of the Trump administration's conservative agenda, without the baggage.

He has spent months laying the groundwork for his run and is banking on a strong performance in the early voting state of Iowa.