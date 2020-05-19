Ex-USC QB Jack Sears headed to Boise State as graduate transfer

Jack Sears has finally found a new school.

Sears, the former USC backup quarterback, signed with Boise State on Monday as a graduate transfer. He will be immediately eligible with two seasons remaining.

Sears entered the transfer portal back in August after falling down to No. 4 on the depth chart behind J.T. Daniels, Kedon Slovis and Matt Fink. Sears made one start during his time at USC, completing 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to Arizona State in 2018.

Former USC quarterback Jack Sears has signed with Boise State as a graduate transfer. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Sears, who stayed at USC during the 2019 season to earn his degree in business administration, initially committed to San Diego State. However, when SDSU head coach Rocky Long decided to leave the school in January, Sears re-opened his recruitment. Sears reportedly visited schools like Northwestern, NC State and Virginia before ultimately choosing to play for Boise State.

Sears, a four-star recruit in USC’s 2017 class, will have some competition to earn the starting job at Boise. The Broncos return Hank Bachmeier, who earned the starting job as a true freshman last fall but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Bachmeier played in eight games overall and finished the season with 1,879 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

Chase Cord is also in the mix for head coach Bryan Harsin. Cord saw time in eight games, including two starts, in 2019. Cord, who will be a redshirt junior in 2020, has thrown for 737 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over two seasons. He also has 209 yards and three scores on the ground.

Boise State is coming off a 12-2 season that included a Mountain West title, the school’s third in six years with Harsin as head coach.

